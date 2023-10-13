Ukraine remains top of NATO’s growing list of priorities

EXPERT COMMENT

As NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels, Zelenskyy makes a surprise visit to ensure focus remains on Ukraine.

NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels this week for their regular autumn session. The recent attacks by Hamas against Israel, the appalling and rising death toll and the Israeli retaliation against Hamas in Gaza will inevitably overshadow this meeting.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will brief his NATO counterparts on what US intelligence knows about the origin and preparation of the Hamas attacks. There are reports that they were prepared at least a year in advance and with the active involvement of Iran in terms of funding and the supply of weapons and missile components. If proven, Iran’s involvement will be worrying for NATO as Tehran is also providing drones and military hardware to assist Russia in Ukraine. Allies will discuss ways of preventing an escalation and widening of the conflict, especially regarding Hezbollah in Lebanon, Syria and Iran.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.