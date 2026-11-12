Ukraine set to be focus of EPC summit as UK sanctions Russia's top ten oil producers

Prime Minister Andy Burnham arrives at the European Political Community in Dublin this afternoon following the COP 31 summit in Türkiye.

Major new sanctions package announced as leaders convene on Ukraine following peace talks in Abu Dhabi this week

Focus comes as the Prime Minister calls on partners to continue to pile pressure on Putin to end his war in Europe

The UK has become the first country to sanction all ten of Russia’s major oil producers as the Prime Minister ramps up pressure on the Kremlin.

It comes as the Prime Minister uses the European Political Community (EPC) summit to focus the world’s attention on Ukraine and drive forward the UK’s ambition for a new relationship with the European Union.

During the meeting in Dublin, the Prime Minister will call on leaders from around 50 countries to continue to pile more pressure on Putin to compel him to approach peace negotiations seriously.

He will also announce that in response to Russia’s ongoing barbarism, the UK has today rolled out a package of new sanctions on Russia, including shadow fleet vessels involved in the transport of Russian oil and LNG, major coal companies, and Rosneft’s flagship Arctic oil and gas project LLC Vostok Oil. The UK is also sanctioning Slavneft, making it the first country in the world to have sanctioned all of Russia’s top ten oil producers.

The move also means that the UK is targeting nearly every part of the energy revenue chain across the oil and gas sectors, including producers, trading networks, supply chains, and vessels, to further constrain Russia’s ability to generate revenue and finance its illegal war.

As part of the summit, the Prime Minister is expected to co-chair a small group meeting on Ukraine this afternoon, alongside President Zelenskyy, with leaders discussing how to build on the recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi to secure a just and lasting peace.

The Prime Minister will stress the importance of robust and legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine as a fundamental part of any peace process, the need to continue negotiations with European delegations, and backing to support President Zelenskyy’s calls for a full and immediate ceasefire.

He is expected to tell leaders that although the UK welcomes the progress in talks, now is not the time for the world to be complacent. Europe should both play its full part in negotiations but also maintain pressure on Russia to ensure that these negotiations are meaningful and reinforce European security.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

Peace talks on Ukraine have progressed but now is not the time for complacency - we must continue to ramp up pressure on Russia to agree a full and immediate ceasefire. That is why the UK has announced a sweep of stinging new sanctions to turn the screws on Russia’s oil revenues and drive forward an end to the Kremlin’s needless war. We all now need to harness the momentum on negotiations and find a way forward for our security at home, and the security of our continent.

As part of the 100-Year UK-Ukraine partnership, the UK has led the way in sanctioning Russian revenue streams and providing Ukraine with lethal aid it needs to defend itself.

Some of that support will pay dividends today, as Ukrainian drone firm UForce announces hundreds of highly skilled jobs and 60 apprenticeships in the UK are to be created in the UK, as the company sets up new factories.

Announced on board HMS Prince of Wales this morning, more than 70% of the content of each UK-built drone boat will come from British suppliers symbolising the strength of the defence industry relationship between the UK and Ukraine.

While at the EPC, the Prime Minister is also expected to co-chair a defence and security roundtable with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Leaders are expected to use the roundtable to discuss Europe’s response to an increasingly difficult threat picture, particularly in the hybrid space, and galvanise a coordinated approach.