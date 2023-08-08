Scottish Government
|Printable version
Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme in Scotland – Modelling Report
Overview of modelling and analysis on the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme in Scotland.
This document is part of a collection
Background
This is a report on the Scottish Government modelling that summarises both historic and the latest Scotland-level modelling on people displaced by the war in Ukraine. This modelling is used to forecast required capacity needed to accommodate displaced people from Ukraine. It is being published following the disembarkation of both the M/S Victoria and M/S Ambition ships. This report outlines the modelling methodology, and looks at how the past modelling has performed as well as publishing our future modelling predictions.
This report provides modelling on the number of displaced people from Ukraine that will require welcome accommodation. There has been a range of welcome accommodation across Scotland including hotels, aparthotels, apartments, and the M/S Victoria and M/S Ambition ships, both of which have now fully disembarked.
This modelling aims to forecast required capacity needed to accommodate displaced people from Ukraine, it does not aim to model the destination of all displaced people from Ukraine. Displaced people with visas are free to enter the country and live and work where they want. Not everyone entering the UK through the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme (including those sponsored by the Scottish Government) will need accommodation provided to them. They may make their own arrangements, including renting their own accommodation or staying with friends and family. Some arrivals may have also self-matched with a volunteer host, assisted by a charity or support network. Those arrivals may never be in contact with a welcome hub or local authority seeking accommodation.
This is the first time that this modelling has been published.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/ukraine-sponsorship-scheme-in-scotland-modelling-report/pages/background/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Results Day 202308/08/2023 12:05:00
Students getting their exam results today should be very proud of their achievements, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has said, with pass rates remaining above pre-pandemic levels.
Exam results support for pupils07/08/2023 13:05:00
More than 144,000 pupils across Scotland will be able to access a range of advice in the coming days, including a dedicated helpline, to assist them with their exam results.
Supporting people in hardship07/08/2023 10:05:00
Organisations at the frontline of helping people facing poverty and hardship can now apply for a share of government funding to help tackle food insecurity.
LCITP Quarterly Report - July 202304/08/2023 15:05:00
Information on the projects which have received funding through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme.
Heat Networks Quarterly Report - July 202304/08/2023 13:05:00
Information on the capital and pre-capital projects which have been funded through Scotland's Heat Network Fund and the Heat Network Support Unit.
Supporting access to online services04/08/2023 12:05:00
Funding to improve digital inclusion in mental health and housing.
Gender Representation on Public Boards: Report 202103/08/2023 15:05:00
First progress report to Scottish Parliament (December 2021) on public boards’ progress towards the “gender representation objective”, achieved when a board has 50% of its non-executive members who are women. The report discusses appointments, encouraging applications from women, and terminology.