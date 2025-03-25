Ukraine talks show Saudi Arabia is now a major diplomatic player

EXPERT COMMENT

Donald Trump values his personal relations with Saudi royals and the kingdom is willing to play the role of host. But with prestige comes expectations.

Saudi Arabia is hosting bilateral talks between Russian and US officials this week to discuss prospects for a partial ceasefire in Ukraine and the safety of shipping in the Black Sea. The talks, taking place in Riyadh’s opulent Ritz-Carlton Hotel, come after the Saudis hosted a Ukrainian delegation on Sunday, and highlight the kingdom’s growing role as a host for important international negotiations.

Riyadh is hosting the talks at the request of US president Donald Trump, who has thrust the kingdom into the diplomatic limelight. Whether the current Ukraine talks succeed or fail, Arab states and their populations will now expect Saudi Arabia to play a more dynamic role in resolving regional conflicts and find a solution to the Israel-Palestine issue.

Since Trump’s second term began, he has called upon Saudi Arabia to host talks on three separate occasions, including this week’s negotiations. The kingdom first held talks on 18 February between senior US and Russian officials – the first in three years – and then hosted discussions between US and Ukrainian officials on 11 March following last month’s public disagreement in the Oval Office between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

There are several reasons Trump has chosen Saudi Arabia as the location for such important talks: his penchant for prioritizing personality over process, the kingdom’s role in securing the release of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners, and its willingness to use its ‘good offices’ to facilitate bilateral and multilateral talks.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.