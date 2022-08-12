EU News
|Printable version
Ukraine: the EU has coordinated the delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of life-saving assistance
As of yesterday, the EU has coordinated the delivery of 66,224 tonnes of in-kind assistance to Ukraine from 30 countries via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The assistance delivered includes 180 ambulances, 125 fire-fighting vehicles, 300 power generators, 35 heavy machinery vehicles, and 4 pontoon bridges. This is by far the largest, longest lasting and most complex operation via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism since it was established in 2001, with an estimated value so far of over €425 million. To support this operation, logistics hubs have been set up in Poland, Romania and Slovakia where assistance is then chanelled directly to Ukraine.
Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič yesterday said:
“We are all horrified by Russia's atrocities in Ukraine. By providing emergency assistance, we can at least ease the immense pressure on Ukraine's emergency response systems. Today we have reached an important milestone – over 60,000 tonnes of in-kind assistance coordinated via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has arrived in Ukraine. I am extremely grateful to every single Member State, together with Norway, Turkey and North Macedonia for having offered help that we have then channelled most effectively through the Mechanism. This solidarity is the proof that the EU is with Ukraine not only in words but in actions.”
On 15 February, Ukraine activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in preparation for a large-scale emergency. Ever since, the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre has maintained close contact with the Ukrainian authorities to determine the specific needs, and to coordinate the EU's crisis response.
The EU continues receiving new offers to Ukraine from its Member States still today. The latest offers via the Mechanism include, hospital beds and hygiene kits from Austria, an ambulance and medical equipment from Norway, shelter equipment from Finland, Protective personal equipment from Germany, medicines from Czechia and Slovakia, power generators from Italy and energy supply equipment from France.
The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is operating 24/7 to provide further assistance based on the specific needs indicated by Ukraine.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
State aid: Commission approves modifications to Polish scheme, including €5.1 billion budget increase, to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine12/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved modifications, including a budget increase of €5.1 billion (PLN 24.5 billion), to an existing Polish scheme to support companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
State aid: Commission finds no aid given to Greek industrial parks manager ETVA VIPE12/08/2022 10:25:00
The European Commission has concluded that certain public measures in favour of industrial park manager ETVA Industrial Areas SA (‘ETVA VIPE') do not constitute State aid within the meaning of EU rules.
Collé receives EU financing for further electrification of rental machinery12/08/2022 09:25:00
Collé Rental & Sales has signed a €50 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB).
Antitrust: Commission seeks feedback on performance of exemption for liner shipping consortia11/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission recently (09 August 2022) launched a call for evidence inviting feedback on the performance of the EU legal framework which exempts liner shipping consortia from EU antitrust rules (Consortia Block Exemption Regulation or ‘CBER').
COVID-19 vaccines: Commission and Moderna adapt delivery schedules for late summer and winter11/08/2022 14:10:00
The European Commission and Moderna have reached an agreement to better address Member States needs for COVID-19 vaccines for the late summer and winter period.
State aid: Commission clears financing of Post Danmark's universal service obligation11/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Denmark's compensation to Post Danmark for its universal postal service obligation in 2020.
Palestine: EU announces €261 million in support of UNRWA's operations11/08/2022 12:25:00
The European Union recently (09 August 2022) confirmed its role as a long-standing, predictable and reliable partner of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and one of its largest donors.
EU Cohesion Policy: €76 million for a just climate transition in Austria11/08/2022 11:20:00
The Commission has adopted the Territorial Just Transition Plans (TJTP) for Austria together with the first funding under the Just Transition Fund (JTF) worth €76 million.
Council adopts regulation on reducing gas demand by 15% this winter08/08/2022 15:25:00
To increase the EU’s security of energy supply, the Council recently (05 August 2022) adopted a regulation on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15% this winter.
State aid: Commission approves €110 million Austrian scheme to support agricultural producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine08/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €110 million Austrian scheme to support primary agricultural producers in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.