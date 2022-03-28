Ukraine war: Why India abstained on UN vote against Russia

EXPERT COMMENT

Behind India’s UN vote lies a combination of immediate economic and security concerns, and long-held assumptions about its geopolitical role and importance.

Since the war in Ukraine began, India has abstained from various procedural votes relating to the conflict, along with the early March resolution censuring Russia for its military actions. India, along with China and 33 other countries abstained; five countries including Russia opposed the motion while 141 supported it. What lies behind India’s stance on Russia and its invasion of Ukraine?

As Russia invaded Ukraine, India’s immediate concern was the safety of the approximately 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine. This issue presented both political risk and opportunity. India has a long and commendable record of evacuating its citizens, and those of other countries.

