Ukraine: what you can do to help

The people of the United Kingdom are standing with Ukraine. Across the country, everyone wants to do their bit to support those who have been forced to flee their homes because of the conflict. Here is how you can help #StandWithUkraine.

Financial donations

If you want to donate money, there are a number of charities providing humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

The UK Government will match public donations to this appeal pound-for-pound starting with £20 million.

Make your donation safely

There are lots of organisations across the UK and internationally who have launched appeals, and you may wish to donate through these organisations instead. There are some simple steps you can take to ensure your money is safe and being used effectively:

Check the charity’s name and registration number using the search the charity register tool

Most charities with an income of £5,000 or more must be registered, which means they are regulated by The Charity Commission

Make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information

If in doubt, ask the charity or organisation for more information

Donating essential supplies

One of the best ways to help is by donating cash through trusted charities and aid organisations, rather than donating goods. Cash can be transferred quickly to areas where it is needed and individuals and aid organisations can use it to buy what is most needed. Unsolicited donations of goods, although well-meant, can obstruct supply chains and delay more urgent life-saving assistance from getting through.

Organisations across the UK are gathering essential supplies, such as clothes, first aid and sanitary products. Many charities and community groups will have lists of items they need.

Charities with experience of responding to disasters are best placed to reach victims on the ground.

Apply to be a sponsor

The government will be launching a new sponsorship scheme to make sure that Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes have a route to safety.

The scheme will match people, charities, businesses and community groups to Ukrainians who do not have family ties to the UK.

Details of the scheme and how you can apply will be published shortly by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Social media – staying safe online

The UK Government, Ukrainian Government and others have been sharing messages of support on social media using the hashtag #StandForUkraine

Take care what you share! There is a lot of false information about the conflict circulating online – this is often called misinformation and disinformation. You can do your part to stop the spread:

Ask yourself – does this look right? Does this sound right? Does this information come from a source I recognise?

The SHARE checklist can help you decide if information can be trusted, before you interact with or share it on your social media channels

Cyber security

The National Cyber Security Centre is not aware of any specific cyber threats to the UK in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However we strongly encourage organisations and citizens to follow NCSC guidance on steps to take when the cyber threat is heightened. Visit the Cyber Aware website where you find practical steps and tools to help keep you, your family or business more secure online.