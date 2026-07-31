Chatham House
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Ukraine’s allies should make an offer to Russians before September’s ‘elections’
EXPERT COMMENT
Russia’s parliamentary election result will be what the Kremlin wishes it to be. But it is an opportunity for Europe to communicate with a population that is feeling the effects of Putin’s war.
On 21 September, Russians will go to the polls to ‘elect’ a parliament that they have long nicknamed a ‘crazy printer’ – for the speed with which it rubber-stamps whatever laws the Kremlin proposes.
The vote will extend over three days. No international observers will be permitted to monitor the process. Electronic voting, which is almost unverifiable, is permitted in 33 regions. And the parties and candidates appearing on the ballot are carefully vetted by the presidential administration. No one in Russia expects any electoral surprises. Indeed, many ordinary Russians will be more concerned by other issues, such as a rumoured imminent mobilization to support the war in Ukraine.
But these elections aren’t routine.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/07/ukraines-allies-should-make-offer-russians-septembers-elections
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