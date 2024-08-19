Chatham House
|Printable version
Ukraine’s gamble in Kursk restores belief it can beat Russia – it requires a Western response
EXPERT COMMENT
The surprise raid has put talk of concessions to Moscow on hold. Kyiv hopes it will also defuse fears of Russian escalation.
Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, while in full compliance with its right to self-defence, caught both Russia and the West by surprise. The raid was a model of operational security.
The Ukrainian leadership seems to have learnt a key lesson from last year’s failed counteroffensive: better to act swiftly without much publicity, depriving the Russians of the ability to prepare. Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly told about the assault just before it was about to start. President Zelenskyy only confirmed the presence of Ukrainian troops in Kursk a week after the operation began.
While the Kursk operation is still underway, and with its final outcome yet unclear, it has already changed some western perceptions of the war in favour of Ukraine. Ukraine again has initiative on the battlefield and has already achieved four objectives.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/08/ukraines-gamble-kursk-restores-belief-it-can-beat-russia-it-requires-western-response
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Heatwaves, extreme heat and climate change19/08/2024 12:10:00
Explaining the link between heatwaves and climate change, the impacts of extreme heat, and what governments and cities are doing to adapt.
The global response to the mpox outbreak in Africa will show if lessons from COVID-19 have been learned15/08/2024 14:20:00
The declaration of the rapidly spreading mpox outbreak in Africa as a public health emergency will test global solidarity in the wake of COVID-19 – and could provide a litmus test for the effectiveness of a future pandemic treaty.
The UK riots force Western democracies to confront their reliance on technology giants12/08/2024 14:20:00
Digital platforms are part of the political infrastructure. Our options are limited when they break.
Walz represents a safe choice for the Harris ticket12/08/2024 12:10:00
Tim Walz has been embraced by both moderates and progressives in the Democratic party, but what impact will Kamala Harris’s VP pick have on the outcome of the race?
The Houthis have cracked down brutally on Yemeni civil society. A strategic response is required09/08/2024 12:20:00
The clampdown represents a new phase of authoritarian rule that will hinder the peace process and inhibit aid to ordinary Yemenis.
Sheikh Hasina’s departure exposes the fractures in Bangladesh’s politics08/08/2024 13:10:00
The interim government must build political consensus to stabilise the economy and improve security. Other countries in the region should take note.
An illusion of mercy: Decoding Russia's prisoner swap strategy06/08/2024 13:10:00
The prisoner exchange is a victory for diplomacy, but we should not assume that justice has prevailed.
Does President Ruto have the means to appease Kenya’s protestors?02/08/2024 12:20:00
Efforts to co-opt opposition and externalize blame are familiar tools in Kenyan politics, but may be ill-equipped to address the demands of a new youth protest phenomenon and the realities of Kenya’s fiscal struggles.