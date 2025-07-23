Ukraine’s government reshuffle aims to boost national resilience – and repair relations with Trump

EXPERT COMMENT

Ukraine’s new prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, is well placed to communicate with Washington. But Zelenskyy’s government must not let wartime conditions fuel democratic backsliding at home.

Last week Ukraine underwent its largest government reshuffle since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. On 17 July the Ukrainian Parliament approved Yulia Svyrydenko – previously first deputy prime minister and economy minister – as prime minister, alongside a new cabinet.

In part, the reshuffle is an attempt to maintain Western military and financial assistance and mend relations with US President Donald Trump, following February’s diplomatic debacle in the Oval Office and months of turbulent relations.

However, domestically the reshuffle is largely viewed as a continuation of the current political trajectory, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (and his chief of staff Andrii Yermak) making cosmetic changes and rewarding officials who have demonstrated loyalty and effectiveness during the war.

Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party maintains a majority in parliament, giving the president significant influence over legislation. And the vast majority of ministers have retained the positions they had in the previous government. No new faces were added to the cabinet.

The intention of the reshuffle is to support a strategy to boost Ukraine’s defence production, strengthen its strategic relationship with the US, and revitalize its war-weary economy. But the government must be careful not to be seen to waver in its commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, regardless of wartime necessity.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.