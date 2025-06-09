Chatham House
|Printable version
Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web is a game-changer for modern drone warfare. NATO should pay attention
EXPERT COMMENT
The use of cheap drones to strike targets deep within Russia provides a blueprint for rapidly evolving modern warfare that should inform how states seek to defend themselves.
Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web will undoubtedly enter the history books as one of the most remarkable and best-executed covert operations of the war, with potential consequences for warfare far beyond the current conflict.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, which released information about the 1 June operation, Ukraine used 117 drones to strike several airbases deep within Russia. Ukraine says it damaged or destroyed 41 planes, including bombers that carry strategic cruise-missiles. The drones, which were transported close to the bases hidden in the back of trucks and operated remotely, were reportedly able to inflict damage of up to $7 billion – at a fraction of the cost.
The operation showed that Kyiv did in fact hold some of the cards ahead of proposed negotiations in Istanbul, temporarily stunned the Kremlin into silence and dealt a blow to Russia’s capacity to launch lethal missile strikes against Ukraine.
It also offered a glimpse into the future of warfare, transformed by access to cheap, widely available technology such as small drones, in which anything, anywhere can become a target. While NATO figures will likely have been impressed by Spider’s Web’s success, the operation’s effectiveness also raises urgent questions about the alliance’s own readiness for a future shaped by similar attacks.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/06/ukraines-operation-spiders-web-game-changer-modern-drone-warfare-nato-should-pay-attention
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
CyberEM Command: The UK’s strategic leap in integrated modern warfare09/06/2025 15:25:00
A new command unifying cyber, electromagnetic, and information operations could represent a paradigm shift – if it is implemented effectively.
The UK Strategic Defence Review draws the right lessons from Ukraine – but still relies on continued US commitment06/06/2025 12:20:00
Proposals to improve armed forces integration, harness new technology and boost societal resilience are the right lessons to draw from Ukraine. But much depends on spending, implementation, and a reliable US partner.
South Korea’s new president Lee Jae-myung brings uncertainty to Seoul’s foreign policy05/06/2025 12:20:00
Left-leaning election winner has previously made controversial foreign policy statements and could move Seoul closer to Beijing, at a time when North Korea poses a growing threat.
I was part of the team behind the UK Strategic Defence Review: Here is what shaped our thinking03/06/2025 12:20:00
The SDR’s vision calls for a revolution in how the UK finds, buys and uses technology to keep up with its adversaries.
The ‘Phony War’: Tariffs as prelude to a US recession30/05/2025 12:20:00
The tariff war launched by US President Donald Trump has entered a phony war stage. But the next six months will reveal the true impact of a threatened trade war.
Trump’s Golden Dome plan threatens to fuel a new arms race29/05/2025 12:20:00
The plan for an advanced missile defence shield over the US offers no guarantee of success and risks undermining global security.
Ramaphosa withstands Trump’s White House ambush with his ‘delegation of all the talents’28/05/2025 09:20:00
South Africa’s president avoided calamity by calling on his diverse delegation. That lesson should be taken forward into trade negotiations.
Gaza: War, hunger and politics27/05/2025 11:05:00
Israel appears to be planning to expand its operations to take military control of the whole Gaza Strip. Recognition of Palestine by France, the UK and others may be the last hope for a route to peace.