Ukraine’s voice must be at the heart of any peace negotiations: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security.

President, Russia is once again using this meeting in an attempt to distort the truth behind its illegal war. I will make three points about lessons.

First, the events of the last decade in Ukraine originate from a simple, sad reality: Russia’s imperialist ambition and failure to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Russia is a reliable party to agreements or treaties.

In freely signing up to the Minsk Agreements, Russia had the opportunity to ensure peace.

Russia and Ukraine were the sole parties to these agreements.

And this Council consistently called on all parties to implement their commitments in full, right up until the moment when President Putin decided that, on 22 February 2022, I quote the Minsk Agreement ‘no longer existed.’

Second, Russia continues to violate the UN Charter and international law in multiple ways.

In its war in Ukraine, Russia has targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, hospitals, schools, energy infrastructure, it has abducted children, it has raped women, it has compromised nuclear safety and security, flouted international law, and tortured detainees.

For all these reasons, it is no surprise that the ICJ has issued an indictment on President Putin.

We will not tolerate Russia’s attempts to spread disinformation and divert this Council’s attention away from its atrocities, or efforts to subjugate a sovereign state.

Russia is the sole architect of the war in Ukraine and could end it now if it chose to by withdrawing its forces.

Third lesson is that the international community must stand firm in support of peace and security.

No one wants this war to end more than Ukraine.

But Putin’s so-called preconditions for talks – reaffirmed by his deputy Foreign Minister just a few days ago – have been that Ukraine withdraw from its own sovereign territory, and abandon its sovereign right to choose its alliances.

No country could or should accept this.

We can and must create the conditions for a just and lasting peace, which protects Ukraine’s security, sovereignty and independence.

This will require robust security arrangements from the outset, which ensure that Russia is never able to invade again.

Putin has shown time and again that he will break a weak deal.

The UK will continue to play our part.

We will continue to provide concrete support for Ukraine’s self-defence and security for as long as it is needed.

And we are clear that Ukraine’s voice must be at the heart of any negotiations.

Let me conclude, President, by reminding Russia that the suffering of so many Ukrainians today simply would not exist if Russia fulfilled its most basic obligation as a member of the United Nations: to respect the principles of the UN Charter.