Ukrainian Independence Day 2025: UK Statement to the OSCE

The UK yesterday (25 August 2025) payed tribute to the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people and reaffirms its unwavering support as they mark the 34th anniversary of their independence.

Thank you, Madam Chair.

Yesterday, Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day – the day in 1991 when the country declared independence from the former USSR. The Ukrainian people overwhelmingly backed this decision, with 92% voting in favour of independence. That choice was recognised by the international community, including the Russian Federation, and Ukraine took its rightful place as a sovereign nation among equals.

34 years later, the Ukrainian people once again find themselves in a struggle for freedom. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainians have fought heroically for their homeland and their right to exist. Russia’s war of aggression is not simply about territory, it’s about Ukraine’s existence as an independent, sovereign nation and people. President Putin’s objective, from the beginning, appears to be the end of Ukraine as a separate, independent entity.

So, while yesterday’s anniversary was a celebration of national sovereignty, identity and culture, it was also a solemn reminder of the price Ukrainians continue to pay to defend them. Their fight is not for some abstract ideals that matter only to Russia and Ukraine. These are the principles that form the foundations of Euro-Atlantic security, including sovereign equality and territorial integrity. They are enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act and matter to us all. Three weeks ago, we all gathered in Helsinki to mark the 50th anniversary of the Act’s adoption, but it is Ukrainians who are defending them every day on the front lines.

This is why Ukraine’s future and the way that Russia’s illegal war comes to an end is important for us all. We must secure a just and lasting peace that ensures the Ukrainian people never have to live in fear of attack again. Future anniversaries should not be interrupted by air raid sirens and drone strikes.

Russia must return the Ukrainian children that it has illegally deported and those it has been forcing into military training to line up on the front line against their families and compatriots. It must cease its systematic efforts to eradicate Ukrainian identity through brainwashing and corrupting the education of children. It must stop the forced passportisation of Ukrainians, obliging them to become Russian nationals or risk being forced out of their homeland. It must also release the 3 SMM staff that it has detained arbitrarily - Vadym Golda, Maxim Petrov and Dmytro Shabanov.

The United Kingdom welcomes President Trump’s efforts to end Russia’s war of aggression and achieve a just and lasting peace. We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring President Putin from coming back for more.

As we have said before, we will judge President Putin by his actions, not his words. We have yet to see concrete evidence that he is serious about ending this war.

Until peace is secured, the UK will keep tightening the screws on Russia’s war machine. We will continue our military, humanitarian and diplomatic support. And we will use every platform - including this one - to call out Russia’s violations of its commitments and reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine’s independence.

Madam Chair, allow me to conclude by congratulating the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day. Their courage inspires us, and their resilience strengthens us. The United Kingdom stands with them today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes. Thank you.

Invasion of Ukraine