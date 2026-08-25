Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Ukrainian Independence Day 2026: UK Statement to the OSCE
Arron Newble, Counsellor for Politico-Military Affairs, yesterday marked Ukraine’s 35th Independence Day by praising the courage of Ukrainians defending their sovereignty, identity and culture against Russia’s illegal war, and reaffirms the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s legitimate self-defence and a just and lasting peace.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Today, Ukraine marks 35 years of independence. On 24 August 1991, the Ukrainian people chose sovereignty. They chose to take their place as a free and independent nation among equals. That choice was overwhelming. It was recognised by the international community, including the Russian Federation.
Thirty-five years later, Ukraine is defending that same choice against Russia’s illegal war of aggression. President Putin launched this war because he refused to accept Ukraine as a sovereign state, a distinct nation, and a free people. He claimed Ukraine was not real. He expected Ukrainians to yield. Instead, they have shown the strength of their independence and reminded the world that the will of peoples to defend their freedom and security will always be stronger than the will of those who want to take it away.
The central aim of Russia’s war has failed. Ukraine’s nationhood is not defined by the Kremlin. It is lived every day by Ukrainians: in their language, their culture, their service to their country, and their determination to decide their own future.
This war has never been only about territory. It is about identity, sovereignty and culture. Russia has sought not only to seize Ukrainian land, but to suppress Ukrainian life. We have seen Russian attacks on places of cultural and religious importance, pressure on communities under occupation, and attempts to rewrite what Ukrainian children are taught about their own country.
The latest Moscow Mechanism report underlines this pattern. It sets out how Russia has subjected Ukrainian children to indoctrination and militarisation, including through education and youth programmes. This is part of Russia’s wider attempt to weaken Ukraine by targeting its future.
Russia has not achieved the political submission it sought. It has not achieved the military victory it expected. So it continues to turn to terror and destruction. Its missiles and drones strike homes, energy infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and sites of religious and cultural significance.
On the night of 19-20 August Russia launched another mass missile attack on Ukraine, killing at least 17 civilians. The following day, Russian drones struck a busy shopping centre in Kryvyi Rih, killing a further 16 civilians and injuring more than 130. These attacks will not break Ukraine’s resolve. Instead, they expose the brutality of Russia’s campaign.
Ukraine’s fight is for its own survival. But it is also a fight for the principles that underpin Euro-Atlantic security: sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right of peoples to choose their own future. Ukraine’s independence, and Ukraine’s resistance, remind us that these principles endure only when they are defended.
That is why the United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine – including here at the OSCE. Our support for Ukraine’s legitimate self-defence is support for the principles on which security in Europe depends. We will not be deterred by threats from the Russian Federation. Russia should be in no doubt about the resolve of the UK to stand against Russian aggression, both in Ukraine and whenever directed against the UK and our Allies.
On Ukraine’s Independence Day, we congratulate the Ukrainian people. They freely chose their independence 35 years ago. They are defending it with courage today. The United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine in its legitimate self-defence, and in the pursuit of a just and lasting peace, for as long as it takes.
Thank you.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/ukrainian-independence-day-2026-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Joint statement: Israel closing the investigation into strikes on World Central Kitchen convoy21/08/2026 16:05:00
Joint statement from the foreign ministries of Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom on Israel closing the investigation into strikes on the World Central Kitchen convoy in Gaza on 1 April 2024.
Response to the Hong Kong Alliance leaders' national security law verdict21/08/2026 13:05:00
FCDO Indo-Pacific Minister Baroness Winterton of Doncaster responds to the guilty verdict against Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung in Hong Kong.
Libya’s leaders must use this window of opportunity to make progress on Libya’s political process: UK statement at the UN Security Council20/08/2026 16:10:00
Statement given recently (18 August 2026) by Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
Underpinning the United Kingdom’s approach to working methods is our desire for an action-oriented Security Council: UK statement at the UN Security Council20/08/2026 12:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Political Coordinator, at the Security Council meeting on Working methods of the Security Council.
Foreign Secretary statement on Government of Israel launch of a tender for the E1 settlement project20/08/2026 10:10:00
UK condemns the Government of Israel's launch of a tender for the E1 settlement project, and summons Israeli Chargé d’Affaires
Minister renews calls for Israel to allow more aid into Gaza on first visit to the region20/08/2026 09:10:00
Minister for the Middle East, Stephen Doughty MP, has concluded a two-day visit to Egypt marking his first official visit to the region.
Joint Statement from the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes (ICG)18/08/2026 10:20:00
Joint statement regarding the disarmament, demobilization, and cantonment protocol signed between the Congolese authorities and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda-FOCA (FDLR) (17 August 2026).
Reckless Houthi actions have triggered a serious escalation of violence in the region: UK statement at the UN Security Council14/08/2026 11:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.
Joint statement on executions in Iran13/08/2026 12:20:00
Joint statement from the United Kingdom, Albania, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, the High Representative of the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.