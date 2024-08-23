Ukrainian Independence Day: First Minister's speech

First Minister John Swinney's speech at Edinburgh City Chambers ceremony to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

Dear Ukrainian community in Scotland.

As First Minister, and as a Member of Scottish Parliament, I serve citizens who lived through World War Two.

Citizens whose immediate family members gave their lives then, to defend our way of life, and our democracy that we enjoy here today.

And I serve millions more, who, because of those sacrifices, have never known the horror or the despair of war.

The sacrifices of the greatest generation ensured that our fundamental and democratic rights are upheld.

A fact we took for granted for too long.

Peace isn’t gifted to us, it’s hard fought for, it is forever fragile.

So, while Russia repeats the worst mistakes of the past, Ukraine cries out to new generations of Europeans, that we can no longer take these rights for granted.

We must nurture them, we must respect them, we must be prepared to defend them.

That is why Scotland will always support Ukrainian independence.

That is why Scotland supports Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

That is why Scotland will always work with Ukraine towards the goal of true peace in Europe, allowing democracies, human rights and the rule of law to hold strong, to succeed, and to be renewed.

Therefore, as First Minister, I also serve you, the Ukrainian community in Scotland, and it is an honour to do so.

Your community spirit – your generosity and friendship – have added many vibrant threads to the national fabric of Scotland.

So, for every thread you’ve woven, after everything you have endured, please allow me to thank you – from my heart to yours.

Some of you will have had ties to Scotland for generations.

Some of you have only recently made Scotland your home and, most preciously, you sanctuary.

Supporting the Ukrainian community to integrate into communities in Scotland remains a priority for my Government.

We want you to make Scotland not only your home – for as long as you need – but part of a hopeful chapter in your families’ histories.

So, on behalf of the people of Scotland, it is a privilege to share in this celebration of the democratic process that led to your independence, as well as to celebrate your unity, your strength and your heroism in defending it.

Please know that my thoughts are with you – your friends, your families, your neighbours in Ukraine – today and every day.

Those fighting on the front-line, those who have given their lives defending the outcome of the 1991 referendum, and all those innocent lives that have been upended, or lost, as a result of Russia’s unlawful, barbaric and wasteful invasion of Ukraine – Scotland’s thoughts remain with you, and will be reflected in our deeds, for as long as takes.

Until there is enduring peace in Europe, until we regain Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity once more, we stand with Ukraine.

Slava Ukraini. [Ukraine’s national salute “Glory to Ukraine”]