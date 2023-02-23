Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Ukrainian soldiers continue training on Challenger 2 tanks
UK trains Ukrainian soldiers to operate Challenger 2 tanks as part of ongoing support to Ukraine.
Training on UK Challenger 2 tanks for Ukrainian soldiers is continuing at pace in the South-West of England after the UK committed to provide 14 vehicles and accompanying ammunition to support Ukraine’s defence.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visited the training site today to meet the UK trainers and Ukrainian soldiers. Lasting for several weeks, the programme sees experienced Ukrainian soldiers learn how to effectively operate the tanks in combat conditions.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
It is hugely inspiring to come and witness Ukrainian soldiers being trained on British Challenger 2 tanks. Their resilience and determination to succeed for the liberation of their country sends a powerful message to Russia.
Ukrainians will continue to fight, and the UK, alongside our Allies will not falter. We will continue to provide the capabilities needed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. President Putin’s speech yesterday demonstrated just how dangerous to our security Russia has become.
The UK was the first country to provide Ukraine with modern Western main battle tanks and paved the way for other countries to donate their own vehicles.
Support to Ukraine from the international community has been unwavering since Russia’s full scale invasion nearly a year ago, on 24 February 2022. The UK has equipped the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a range of capabilities to help them defend their territory including anti-tank weapons, armoured vehicles and air defences.
This visit comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended the UK military training offer to Ukraine to include pilots and marines. The training of Ukrainian soldiers, alongside the gifting of equipment, has been vital to Ukraine’s defence, ensuring that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the knowledge and capabilities they need to repel Russia’s illegal and ruthless invasion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukrainian-soldiers-continue-training-on-challenger-2-tanks
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
New UK plan launched to protect women and girls in conflict23/02/2023 15:07:00
UK launches new National Action Plan to reduce impact on women of conflict
Army families at Imjin Barracks to benefit from over 170 new homes22/02/2023 14:20:00
Soldiers and families based at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire are set to benefit from new modern and sustainable housing under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Army Programme.
UK leads Western Europe's largest cyber warfare exercise22/02/2023 11:20:00
The largest Western Europe-led cyber exercise has taken place in Tallinn with 34 teams from 11 countries, including Ukraine, taking part in a live-fire cyber battle.
First Service Police Complaints Commissioner appointed21/02/2023 09:05:00
The first Service Police Complaints Commissioner will oversee the new Service Police complaints process
Defence Secretary addresses Munich security conference following meeting with JEF counterparts20/02/2023 14:05:00
Attending the opening day of the Munich Security Conference last week (Friday) , the Defence Secretary urged attendees to continue supporting Ukraine with military aid.
UK leading NATO's response to Turkey earthquakes20/02/2023 13:05:00
Three Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft last Friday helped to deliver NATO’s package of emergency support to Turkey, following the devastating earthquakes this month.
British soldiers lead joint desert training exercise with Oman20/02/2023 12:05:00
Troops perfected their battle-winning tactics during a two-week exercise alongside the Royal Army of Oman – a key partner in the Gulf
HMS Anson departs Barrow-in-Furness20/02/2023 11:05:00
HMS Anson, the fifth Astute Class submarine, has sailed from Barrow-in-Furness to begin her journey to His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde.
Ministry of Defence publishes Science and Technology Collaboration and Engagement Strategy17/02/2023 14:20:00
The Collaboration and Engagement Strategy outlines the steps the MOD will take to build on its relationships with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and academia.