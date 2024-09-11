Ukrainian troops better prepared for war after training in the UK

The UK has provided £7.8 billion of military support to Ukraine, including supplying a wide range of equipment and training tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops.

Nearly nine in ten Ukrainian troops trained by the British Army under ‘Operation Interflex’ said they felt better equipped to survive on the battlefield following the completion of training, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.

Between January 2022 – when Russia begun assembling troops near the Ukrainian border – and March 2025 – more than three years after Russia’s invasion – the UK committed £7.8 billion1 of military support for Ukraine.2

The UK’s backing for Ukraine involves training Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) personnel on UK soil, with basic infantry training provided for new recruits and advanced leadership and instructor training for experienced and selected personnel. The main training programme is ‘Operation Interflex’, which surpassed its target to train 40,000 Ukrainian troops by July 2024, reaching 42,050 at this point.

The most recent tranche of Operation Interflex trainees (tranche 4) consisted of 9,000 Ukrainian troops, with 43% of this tranche having previous combat experience. Following the completion of training, 89% of tranche 4 trainees stated that they felt they were better equipped to survive on the battlefield. Some feedback from tranche 4 trainees suggested that elements of the training could be better aligned to the conditions in Ukraine, and certain AFU training requests have not been met by the British Army. For instance, the MoD has only provided limited drone training due to UK military and civil aviation regulations, but is exploring ways to mitigate this.

Providing training to Ukrainian recruits has reduced the availability of training facilities for the British Army. Army units which bid for time at the training sites in 2023 had their bids rejected eight times more often than in 20193, because sites were not available. The MoD acknowledges that Operation Interflex will constrain the Army’s capacity to train its own soldiers on its training sites, with more than a quarter of the Army’s training estate being used. The Army says it will continue to deliver Interflex through 2024, working with international partners and the Army Reserve to mitigate the impact of supporting Ukraine on UK forces.

To speed up some of its weapons4 procurement for Ukraine, the MoD has used non-competitive procurement5. As the conflict has continued the MoD’s Defence Equipment Support (DE&S), which carries out the procurement process, has sought to run competitive tendering exercises in cases where the Ukrainian demand for equipment has become more consistent and predictable.

In addition to rapidly procuring equipment for Ukraine, the MoD has donated equipment worth £171.5 million from UK stockpiles. Since mid-2023, however, the MoD has sharply reduced its donations of equipment because it assessed that to continue would have imposed unacceptable risks to the UK’s military readiness.

To address concerns over the UK’s military readiness, MoD has placed contracts worth almost £1 billion to replenish equipment donated from UK stockpiles and estimates the total cost of replacing donated equipment as £2.71 billion. This reflects the cost of replacing old equipment with new, and in some cases more advanced technology. The MoD has also increased wider funding for UK military stockpiles by £2.51 billion between 2022-23 and 2024-25, and committed in April 2024 to invest £10 billion in munitions productions over the next decade.

“In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the UK sought to provide support quickly, through less structured management processes. As the war has progressed, the MoD has learnt lessons, establishing a more routine approach for the £7.8 billion of military support it is providing. “As the Ministry of Defence plans its future support for Ukraine, it must continue to balance the UK’s strategic interests with maintaining the UK's own military capabilities. This includes making sure there are appropriate stocks of equipment and sufficient training provision for UK forces.”

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO

