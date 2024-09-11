National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Ukrainian troops better prepared for war after training in the UK
- The UK has provided £7.8 billion of military support to Ukraine, including supplying a wide range of equipment and training tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops.
- Troops are being trained as part of Operation Interflex, with 89% of trainees in the fourth tranche of training stating that they felt better equipped to survive on the battlefield following its completion.
- British Army units which bid for time at the training sites in 2023 had their bids rejected eight times more often than in 2019, because sites were not available.
Nearly nine in ten Ukrainian troops trained by the British Army under ‘Operation Interflex’ said they felt better equipped to survive on the battlefield following the completion of training, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Between January 2022 – when Russia begun assembling troops near the Ukrainian border – and March 2025 – more than three years after Russia’s invasion – the UK committed £7.8 billion1 of military support for Ukraine.2
The UK’s backing for Ukraine involves training Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) personnel on UK soil, with basic infantry training provided for new recruits and advanced leadership and instructor training for experienced and selected personnel. The main training programme is ‘Operation Interflex’, which surpassed its target to train 40,000 Ukrainian troops by July 2024, reaching 42,050 at this point.
The most recent tranche of Operation Interflex trainees (tranche 4) consisted of 9,000 Ukrainian troops, with 43% of this tranche having previous combat experience. Following the completion of training, 89% of tranche 4 trainees stated that they felt they were better equipped to survive on the battlefield. Some feedback from tranche 4 trainees suggested that elements of the training could be better aligned to the conditions in Ukraine, and certain AFU training requests have not been met by the British Army. For instance, the MoD has only provided limited drone training due to UK military and civil aviation regulations, but is exploring ways to mitigate this.
Providing training to Ukrainian recruits has reduced the availability of training facilities for the British Army. Army units which bid for time at the training sites in 2023 had their bids rejected eight times more often than in 20193, because sites were not available. The MoD acknowledges that Operation Interflex will constrain the Army’s capacity to train its own soldiers on its training sites, with more than a quarter of the Army’s training estate being used. The Army says it will continue to deliver Interflex through 2024, working with international partners and the Army Reserve to mitigate the impact of supporting Ukraine on UK forces.
To speed up some of its weapons4 procurement for Ukraine, the MoD has used non-competitive procurement5. As the conflict has continued the MoD’s Defence Equipment Support (DE&S), which carries out the procurement process, has sought to run competitive tendering exercises in cases where the Ukrainian demand for equipment has become more consistent and predictable.
In addition to rapidly procuring equipment for Ukraine, the MoD has donated equipment worth £171.5 million from UK stockpiles. Since mid-2023, however, the MoD has sharply reduced its donations of equipment because it assessed that to continue would have imposed unacceptable risks to the UK’s military readiness.
To address concerns over the UK’s military readiness, MoD has placed contracts worth almost £1 billion to replenish equipment donated from UK stockpiles and estimates the total cost of replacing donated equipment as £2.71 billion. This reflects the cost of replacing old equipment with new, and in some cases more advanced technology. The MoD has also increased wider funding for UK military stockpiles by £2.51 billion between 2022-23 and 2024-25, and committed in April 2024 to invest £10 billion in munitions productions over the next decade.
“In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the UK sought to provide support quickly, through less structured management processes. As the war has progressed, the MoD has learnt lessons, establishing a more routine approach for the £7.8 billion of military support it is providing.
“As the Ministry of Defence plans its future support for Ukraine, it must continue to balance the UK’s strategic interests with maintaining the UK's own military capabilities. This includes making sure there are appropriate stocks of equipment and sufficient training provision for UK forces.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Read the full report
Investigation into military support for Ukraine
Notes for editors
- £7.8 billion is the total UK funding committed to military support for Ukraine, between January 2022 and March 2025. The UK is also providing humanitarian and economic support.
- The UK sought to be an early leader in providing support, with its efforts guided by wider UK foreign policy and part of an international response. According to German research organisation the Kiel Institute, the UK is the third largest provider of military assistance, behind the US and Germany.
- 2019 is last available year for comparisons before the pandemic and the Ukraine war.
- For examples of equipment supplied to Ukraine, please refer to figure 8 page 24.
- The MoD exempted all such procurement for Ukraine from regulations which normally provide additional oversight of non-competitive contracts.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/investigation-into-military-support-for-ukraine/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Small businesses evading tax leave HMRC billions out of pocket09/09/2024 11:15:00
The UK is losing billions of pounds a year in revenue due to tax evasion among small businesses, which can easily exploit weaknesses in government systems, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report on tax evasion in retail.
Buckingham Palace Reservicing on track24/07/2024 09:15:00
A 10-year programme to update Buckingham Palace costing £369 million has been well managed to date and demonstrates good practice in numerous areas, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Ambition to reduce Crown Court backlog no longer achievable24/05/2024 15:20:00
The Ministry of Justice’s ambition to reduce the Crown Court backlog of 67,573 cases to 53,000 by March 2025 is no longer achievable,1 according to the latest National Audit Office (NAO) report
Delays and uncertainty hamper post EU exit border ambitions20/05/2024 14:10:00
Government has repeatedly changed and deferred its plans for the introduction of full import controls following the UK’s exit from the European Union (EU). This has caused uncertainty for businesses and extra costs for government and ports, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO).
Risks to the long-term effectiveness of new biodiversity net gain scheme17/05/2024 13:10:00
There are risks to the long-term effectiveness of a new policy, launched by the government in February, to make sure developers in England protect or improve biodiversity on land they are developing, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report
Taxpayers let down by poor HMRC customer service15/05/2024 15:05:00
Customers cumulatively spent 798 years on hold waiting to speak with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) in 2022-23 – more than double the time spent waiting in 2019-20, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report on the tax collector’s customer service.1
Digital skills shortage contributed to delays in flagship pensions dashboards programme10/05/2024 15:20:00
Capacity and capability issues, including a lack of digital skills and ineffective governance, have contributed to delays to government’s Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP), according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Future rollout of new early years entitlements faces challenges24/04/2024 13:10:00
Government is working quickly to expand childcare entitlements for working parents, but the ambitious timetable was set amid significant uncertainty around feasibility, costs, and benefits, according to a new National Audit Office report.
Substantial progress made with FCDO merger but more to do to achieve full benefits26/03/2024 16:15:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has made substantial progress with the merger that created it, although more work is needed to resolve outstanding HR and IT issues, clarify capability needs and progress culture change, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.