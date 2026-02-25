Ukrainians to receive greater certainty about their futures

Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion will now have 3 times as long to renew their stay.

Ukrainians offered sanctuary in the UK will gain greater certainty about their ability to remain as Russia’s illegal war continues into its fifth year.

Those wishing to extend their stays will now be able to apply up to 90 days before their current permission expires – three times the current 28 days.

Ukrainian communities had raised concerns that the shorter window created undue stress and uncertainty about their legal status in the UK.

The government has listened and made changes, giving families a greater sense of security about their futures in this country.

The Ukraine Permission Scheme has offered a safe place to live for 310,000 people since it was established in 2022.

In September, the government announced the scheme would be extended by a further 2 years, providing ongoing sanctuary from the conflict.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Mike Tapp said:

The UK stands with Ukraine and we are proud to have offered sanctuary to more than 300,000 Ukrainians since Russia’s barbaric invasion. We have listened to the concerns of the Ukrainian community and acted to offer greater peace of mind. This country will remain your safe haven for as long as the war continues. Britain will always offer sanctuary to those in genuine need.

The renewed commitment to Ukraine comes just weeks after the government expanded eligibility for Hong Kongers to build new lives in Britain amid deteriorating rights and freedoms in the territory.

More than 170,000 Hong Kongers have been welcomed to the UK since the British National (Overseas) visa route was established in 2021.

As part of the most sweeping reforms to the asylum system in a generation, the Home Secretary last year announced plans to create new humanitarian routes for those genuinely fleeing war and persecution.

The future capped routes will offer safe and legal alternatives to dangerous small boat crossings to people around the world and will be established once order has been restored to Britain’s borders.

The UK remains committed to supporting Ukrainians for as long as the war continues. The government also recognises President Zelenskyy’s hope that Ukrainians will one day return to rebuild their country.