techUK
|Printable version
UKRI announces £1 billion+ for quantum technologies in budget allocation
Yesterday UKRI announced budget allocations for the spending review period which includes over £1 billion for quantum technologies. This funding sits within UKRI’s new outcome-focused budget framework and will be delivered across multiple funding streams, reflecting quantum’s role as a cross cutting strategic technology. The allocation spans the full spreading review period, through to the financial year 2029-2030 and is intended to support the entire pipeline from fundamental research through to commercialisation.
Key highlights:
The budget allocation frames quantum technologies as critical technologies emphasising their importance to UK growth and prosperity
There is greater focus on joined up investment plans, with UKRI looking to unlock £3 of private investment for every £1 of government investment through the British Business Bank and other industrial and financial partners
Technologies are not being seen in silos but rather looking at the cross-sector applications of these technologies (e.g., investment in quantum technologies will have applications for defence)
Building on the release of the Modern Industrial Strategy earlier this year, UKRI has dedicated funding to the Industrial Strategy growth sectors, which includes quantum technologies
Why it matters
This announcement reflects the sustained government investment in quantum technologies since the announcement of the National Quantum Technologies programme, and signals a move beyond research-led programmes towards greater emphasis on adoption, deployment and market readiness as quantum technologies mature. It comes on the back of the £14 million in funding announced for quantum sensing and networks last month at the National Quantum Technologies Showcase.
For industry, this joined-up funding model has the potential to improve routes to market for quantum SMEs and scale-ups, de-risk early adoption, and strengthen UK-based quantum supply chains through increased access to private capital and strategic partnerships.
techUK welcomes the continued commitment from UK Government, recognising quantum as a strategic technology for prosperity and growth. This announcement is a vital step in maintaining the UK’s leadership in quantum technologies, particularly as international competitors accelerate their own quantum programmes. As these technologies move from laboratory to market, continued public and private investment will be the key to realising the potential of quantum and translating research leadership into economic and national security advantage. Technology and Innovation programme activities
techUK bring members, industry stakeholders, and UK Government together to champion emerging technologies as an integral part of the UK economy. We help to create an environment where innovation can flourish, helping our members to build relationships, showcase their technology, and grow their business. Visit the programme page here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/ukri-announces-over-1-billion-for-quantum-technologies-in-budget-allocations-for-the-spending-review-period.html
Latest News from
techUK
2025 – the year in defence18/12/2025 13:20:00
Defence Programme Manager Jeremy Wimble looks back at the changes to UK Defence in 2025.
techUK welcomes the UK’s return to Erasmus+ after long calling for re-engagement18/12/2025 11:20:00
techUK welcomes the announcement that the UK will rejoin the EU’s Erasmus+ programme from 2027. This is a hugely positive step for the UK’s education, skills and talent ecosystem and a clear win for young British students.
UK energy regulators advance grid connections reforms17/12/2025 11:25:00
Last week saw a significant step forward in the journey to modernise Great Britain’s grid connection process, as part of DESNZ and Ofgem’s Connections Action Plan and NESO’s TMO4+ reforms.
Call for applications: Horizon Europe’s European Innovation Council work programme 202616/12/2025 16:25:00
UK applicants can now apply to 2026 calls under the following EIC schemes.
Ofcom publishes first post-OSA assessment of the tech sector16/12/2025 11:25:00
Ofcom’s first assessment since the Online Safety Act came into force highlights early progress, remaining gaps, and what businesses should expect in 2026.
Mobile ID verification will be essential to fight fraud in 202615/12/2025 16:25:00
Smartphones are ubiquitous. Around five billion people out of a global population of just over eight billion have access to a one.
Reflecting on a year of success in the JES programme15/12/2025 15:33:00
Before we step into a new year, we want to take a moment to celebrate everything we have achieved together through the 2025 Justice and Emergency Services Programme.
Are you a cyber security company providing products or services related to software and AI security?09/12/2025 16:05:00
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has launched a new survey to map the UK’s AI and software cyber security services.