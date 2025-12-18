UKRI announces £1 billion+ for quantum technologies in budget allocation

Yesterday UKRI announced budget allocations for the spending review period which includes over £1 billion for quantum technologies. This funding sits within UKRI’s new outcome-focused budget framework and will be delivered across multiple funding streams, reflecting quantum’s role as a cross cutting strategic technology. The allocation spans the full spreading review period, through to the financial year 2029-2030 and is intended to support the entire pipeline from fundamental research through to commercialisation.

Key highlights:

The budget allocation frames quantum technologies as critical technologies emphasising their importance to UK growth and prosperity

There is greater focus on joined up investment plans, with UKRI looking to unlock £3 of private investment for every £1 of government investment through the British Business Bank and other industrial and financial partners

Technologies are not being seen in silos but rather looking at the cross-sector applications of these technologies (e.g., investment in quantum technologies will have applications for defence)

Building on the release of the Modern Industrial Strategy earlier this year, UKRI has dedicated funding to the Industrial Strategy growth sectors, which includes quantum technologies

Why it matters

This announcement reflects the sustained government investment in quantum technologies since the announcement of the National Quantum Technologies programme, and signals a move beyond research-led programmes towards greater emphasis on adoption, deployment and market readiness as quantum technologies mature. It comes on the back of the £14 million in funding announced for quantum sensing and networks last month at the National Quantum Technologies Showcase.

For industry, this joined-up funding model has the potential to improve routes to market for quantum SMEs and scale-ups, de-risk early adoption, and strengthen UK-based quantum supply chains through increased access to private capital and strategic partnerships.

techUK welcomes the continued commitment from UK Government, recognising quantum as a strategic technology for prosperity and growth. This announcement is a vital step in maintaining the UK's leadership in quantum technologies, particularly as international competitors accelerate their own quantum programmes. As these technologies move from laboratory to market, continued public and private investment will be the key to realising the potential of quantum and translating research leadership into economic and national security advantage.