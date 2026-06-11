UKRI backs Midlands Mindforge to deploy first spinout investments

Midlands Mindforge, the investment company dedicated to supporting university spinouts in the Midlands, has completed its first round of investments.

Marking a major milestone in scaling high‑potential, research‑led businesses emerging from the Midlands, this will help unlock an initial £30 million of capital into the region.

This active investment stage follows support from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) (through Research England) along with the:

Mayors of the East and West Midlands

Rigby Group

Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) via the Invest in UK University Research and Development (R&D) – Midlands Campaign

Investments support companies producing cutting edge antennae technology, a novel drug delivery platform for the eye, and water sensor technology to protect our river systems.

Collaboration across government, investors, civic leaders and universities

The news was announced by Lord Patrick Vallance, Minister for Science, Innovation and Research, at the Midlands Innovation and Investment Reception, held as part of the UK Global R&D and Science Investment Summit.

Lord Vallance was joined by Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands, Ed Cox, CEO of the West Midlands Combined Authority and Professor Dame Jessica Corner, Executive Chair of Research England.

This underscores the strength of collaboration between government, investors, civic leadership and universities in driving regional growth.

Unlocking capital

Research England has been instrumental in providing strategic support that has unlocked pools of regional capital for Mindforge.

Together with support for Midlands Innovation and Forging Ahead, this has enabled universities across the region to pool their research strengths.

Through this they have built a credible, investment-ready innovation platform, boosting the pipeline of investment-ready spinouts that Mindforge can fund.

Positioning the Midlands as a globally competitive destination for science and innovation

The fundraising has also been supported by DSIT through the Invest in UK University R&D – Midlands Campaign.

The campaign has positioned the Midlands as a globally competitive destination for science and innovation through a series of international investment missions.

This progression reflects growing confidence in the Midlands’ ability to translate its research strengths into a credible, investment‑ready pipeline of high‑quality opportunities.

Midlands Mindforge was established to address the historic underinvestment in the region’s university spinouts, helping to unlock its full innovation potential by creating a more cohesive and accessible investment landscape.

Targeted investment

Lord Patrick Vallance, Minister for Science, Innovation and Research, said:

The UK has a world‑leading research base, and translating that strength into globally competitive businesses is essential for long‑term growth. Midlands Mindforge is a strong example of how targeted, place‑based investment can connect scientific excellence with the capital and support needed to scale.

Strengthening regional innovation ecosystems

Professor Dame Jessica Corner, Executive Chair of Research England, said:

Backing high-potential, research-led innovation is central to UKRI’s mission to drive long-term economic growth across the UK. Midlands Mindforge demonstrates the power of targeted, place-based investment to strengthen regional innovation ecosystems and support the journey from discovery to commercial success.

Entrepreneurial ambition

Dr Lisa Smith, Chief Executive of Midlands Mindforge, said:

This is a significant moment for Midlands Mindforge as we move to actively investing in the region’s innovation future while continuing to complete our initial raise. The Midlands has an exceptional depth of research talent and entrepreneurial ambition, and our role is to help unlock that potential by providing the capital and support needed for ideas to grow into globally competitive businesses.