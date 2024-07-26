Innovate UK
UKRI has published its 2023 to 2024 annual report and accounts
The report updates on progress against the second year of UKRI’s strategy: transforming tomorrow together, and the activities set out in the corporate plan.
The report, which has been laid before parliament, includes a performance report providing a summary of UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) performance and finances.
Delivery against the strategic objectives
The report outlines what has been delivered against the six strategic objectives in the strategy, including:
People and careers
We launched a new Doctoral Investment Framework as part of our collective talent funding programme.
We better recognised the wide range of roles that contribute to the delivery of research and innovation (R&I). We did this through our new roles in funding applications policy and implemented a narrative CV format, Résumé for Research and Innovation, on our new digital UKRI Funding Service platform.
Places
We addressed local challenges, driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduced regional disparities in the UK.
By launching our four Local Policy Innovation Partnerships, we brought together devolved governments, local authorities, local businesses and local communities.
Ideas
We launched our new cross-research council responsive mode scheme, supporting new interdisciplinary ideas emerging from the research community.
We supported a total of over 3,000 UK-based projects with over £1.5 billion investment through the Horizon Europe Guarantee scheme.
Innovation
We launched the new £7 million UKRI Innovation and Research Caucus as a world-leading centre of excellence in R&I funding, developing the evidence to maximise the impact of the R&I system.
Impacts
We amplified our investments across our strategic themes:
- building a green future
- building a secure and resilient world
- creating opportunities and improving outcomes
- securing better health, ageing and wellbeing
- tackling infections
We developed the UK’s strengths across the five National Science and Technology Council critical technologies:
- artificial intelligence
- engineering biology
- future telecoms
- semiconductors
- quantum technologies
World-class organisation
We created a cross-UKRI Infrastructure team bringing together the Infrastructure Fund, Digital Research Infrastructure and the Infrastructure Portfolio Office.
Annual report and accounts : UKRI’s annual report and accounts for the financial year 2023 to 2024.
