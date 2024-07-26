UKRI has published its 2023 to 2024 annual report and accounts

The report updates on progress against the second year of UKRI’s strategy: transforming tomorrow together, and the activities set out in the corporate plan.

The report, which has been laid before parliament, includes a performance report providing a summary of UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) performance and finances.

Delivery against the strategic objectives

The report outlines what has been delivered against the six strategic objectives in the strategy, including:

People and careers

We launched a new Doctoral Investment Framework as part of our collective talent funding programme.

We better recognised the wide range of roles that contribute to the delivery of research and innovation (R&I). We did this through our new roles in funding applications policy and implemented a narrative CV format, Résumé for Research and Innovation, on our new digital UKRI Funding Service platform.

Places

We addressed local challenges, driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduced regional disparities in the UK.

By launching our four Local Policy Innovation Partnerships, we brought together devolved governments, local authorities, local businesses and local communities.

Ideas

We launched our new cross-research council responsive mode scheme, supporting new interdisciplinary ideas emerging from the research community.

We supported a total of over 3,000 UK-based projects with over £1.5 billion investment through the Horizon Europe Guarantee scheme.

Innovation

We launched the new £7 million UKRI Innovation and Research Caucus as a world-leading centre of excellence in R&I funding, developing the evidence to maximise the impact of the R&I system.

Impacts

We amplified our investments across our strategic themes:

building a green future

building a secure and resilient world

creating opportunities and improving outcomes

securing better health, ageing and wellbeing

tackling infections

We developed the UK’s strengths across the five National Science and Technology Council critical technologies:

artificial intelligence

engineering biology

future telecoms

semiconductors

quantum technologies

World-class organisation

We created a cross-UKRI Infrastructure team bringing together the Infrastructure Fund, Digital Research Infrastructure and the Infrastructure Portfolio Office.

