UKRI's Skills for NEET Young People Challenge will develop ways of improving education, training and employment engagement and opportunities for young people.

The challenge, part of UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Opportunities Mission, aims to reduce the number of 16 to 24 year-olds not in employment, education or training (NEET) by 2030.

In partnership with the Department of Education, UKRI will fund opportunities to develop, test and put into practice new ways of working that fit the needs of local labour markets and young people.

The challenge will contribute to the Youth Guarantee, giving every young person a chance to earn and learn.

Earning and learning

UKRI’s £14 million investment comes via its Research and Development Missions Accelerator programme (R&D MAP), which is investing at least £500 million by 2030 to tackle the major problems our society and economy face.

Opportunities Mission Director Anne-Marie Canning MBE said:

As the Milburn Review says, the rise in the number of NEET young people is not evidence of a lack of aspiration, but of systems that fail to support them effectively. Finding ways to engage young people in a way that takes account of local context is key to helping more NEET young people begin earning or learning. We know work experience is the link between education and employment and right now access is patchy and varied. We want to change that through the power of innovation.

Priorities

The Skills Challenge will focus on re-engagement, work experience and assessing the economic and social costs of NEET status.

It will research these priority areas by:

piloting and testing ways of reengaging young people with education, training and employment, tailored to different local and population contexts

testing, refining and spreading innovative models of work experience that prepare young people for the modern labour market

developing a model to quantify the long-term economic and social costs associated with being NEET and the benefits of intervention

This will strengthen evidence, support innovation and support the public sector to move towards a more strategic, evidence‑led approach to keeping young people engaged with work and learning.

Forthcoming funding

On 10 December, UKRI will launch a funding opportunity to establish Local Opportunity Labs to design, test and evaluate approaches that improve outcomes for young people at risk of, or currently are, NEET.

In 2027, UKRI will launch a three-year Work Experience Challenge Prize offering organisations, teams and individuals a supported route to test innovative to deliver work experience for young people.