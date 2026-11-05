Science and Technology Facilities Council
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UKRI launches faster, easier-to-use Gateway to Research
- Also published by:
- Economic and Social Research Council
A new version of Gateway to Research (GtR), UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) free public database of the research and innovation it funds, is now live.
The service has been built to current government digital standards.
It is faster, more reliable and easier to use, and is still open to everyone with no need to register or sign in.
Advance knowledge, improve lives, drive growth
GtR lets anyone search projects funded by UKRI’s research councils and Innovate UK.
It shows who is involved, how much funding was awarded and what each project has produced.
Together, this gives a clear picture of the research and innovation behind UKRI’s mission to advance knowledge, improve lives and drive growth.
What you can find
GtR holds information on:
- more than 191,000 UKRI-funded projects, including 32,853 currently in progress
- more than 1.2 million publications linked to these projects
- more than 1 million outcomes, from new products and partnerships to spin-out companies to research that informed government policy
These records show the scale and quality of what UKRI-funded researchers and innovators produce.
Who uses Gateway to Research
GtR is used across universities, business, government and the wider public, including by:
- researchers and research managers, to find collaborators and avoid duplicating work
- businesses, to find expertise and potential partners
- policymakers and analysts, to understand the research and innovation landscape
- journalists and the public, to see how public money is spent
More data, updated more often
Following a review of our publication rules, last updated in 2022, GtR now publishes a more complete record of UKRI investment, including more awards from past years.
You can understand more about the data on Gateway to Research.
The data is now updated every month, rather than every three months.
We are continuing to improve its quality and completeness.
Building on foundations
Dr Ian Viney MBE, UKRI Chief Data Officer, yesterday said:
Gateway to Research has been UKRI’s public window into funded research for over a decade.
The new service builds on that foundation, giving researchers, policymakers, businesses and the public a faster, more complete and more reliable way to find and explore the research and innovation UKRI is investing in.
Built with users
The new service was developed and tested with people who use GtR.
It meets accessibility standards and has clearer project pages showing what each project is about and what it has delivered.
In testing:
- usability scores rose from 74.8 to 88.3 on the System Usability Scale, well above the industry average of 68
- overall satisfaction rose from 76% to 100%
- the proportion of people unable to complete a task on project pages fell from 38% to none
‘Genuinely useful tool’
Professor Alice Egerton, Professor of Neuropsychopharmacology, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King’s College London, yesterday said:
My research spans brain imaging and experimental medicine, so I’m often trying to find researchers working on related questions and what they’ve already found.
The new Gateway to Research makes that much quicker.
I can go from a project to its publications and outputs, then follow the links to the people involved and their other work, all in a few clicks.
It’s a genuinely useful tool when I’m planning a new study or looking for potential collaborators.
If you use the GtR API
GtR has a new application programming interface (API).
If you use the current API, you will need to update your tools.
Find out how you can get started with the new API
Further information
Visit Gateway to Research.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/ukri-launches-faster-easier-to-use-gateway-to-research/
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