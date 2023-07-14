UKRI publishes annual report

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has published its annual report and accounts for the financial year 2022 to 2023.

The report updates on progress against the first year of UKRI’s strategy: transforming tomorrow together, and the activities set out in the corporate plan.

The report, which has been laid before parliament, includes a performance report providing a summary of UKRI’s performance and finances.

It outlines what has been delivered against the six strategic objectives in the strategy, including: