Economic and Social Research Council
|Printable version
UKRI publishes annual report
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has published its annual report and accounts for the financial year 2022 to 2023.
The report updates on progress against the first year of UKRI’s strategy: transforming tomorrow together, and the activities set out in the corporate plan.
The report, which has been laid before parliament, includes a performance report providing a summary of UKRI’s performance and finances.
It outlines what has been delivered against the six strategic objectives in the strategy, including:
- people and careers: transforming the way we invest in talent, through the creation of a £2 billion collective talent budget
- places: co-developing pilot Innovation Accelerators with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and city region partnerships, to accelerate the growth of high-potential innovation clusters
- ideas: investing in 6,216 new research and innovation projects across the UK, allowing talented people and teams to pursue their ideas
- innovation: supporting researchers and innovators to leverage the investment they need to commercialise, grow their businesses faster, and access networks and infrastructure to enable effective, cutting-edge innovation across the UK
- impacts: launching the £250 million technology missions fund to secure the UK’s world-leading position in technologies of tomorrow including,artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and engineering biology
- world-class organisation: improving the way we work through our organisational change programmes, including early trials of our new funding service, creating a better user experience for applicants for research and innovation funding
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/ukri-publishes-annual-report-2022-to-2023/
Latest News from
Economic and Social Research Council
New hubs will lead innovation towards a net zero energy sector12/07/2023 16:15:00
An investment of £53 million in six research hubs and centres will drive forward change in the energy system and help to meet the UK’s net zero target by 2050.
New programme to transform UK professional and financial services04/07/2023 15:25:00
Innovate UK and the Economic and Social Research Council are investing £26.5 million in the Next Generation Professional and Financial Services programme.
UK funders invest £4.25m into new eating disorders research30/06/2023 11:10:00
More than £4 million in new eating disorders research funding was announced yesterday, thanks to an investment by UK funders including the AHRC, ESRC and MRC.
UKRI community recognised in 2023 King’s Birthday Honours26/06/2023 13:07:00
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) congratulates all those who were recognised in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours.
Moonshots for the UK: transforming tomorrow together19/06/2023 13:25:00
Help us to identify ambitious research and innovation priorities for the UK, share your vision with UKRI and DSIT.
£54m to develop secure AI that can help solve major challenges15/06/2023 10:20:00
UK’s position as a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) technology boosted by the announcement of a series of investments in the field.
New network to maximise research and innovation funding impact13/06/2023 12:25:00
UKRI is investing £7 million to establish the Innovation and Research Caucus (IRC) as a world leading centre of excellence in research and innovation funding.
Community Integration Group launches to transform aviation02/06/2023 15:20:00
The future flight challenge announces new Community Integration Group, uniting communities, industry, and government, to help shape future aviation integration.