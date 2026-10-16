Innovate UK
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UKRI publishes new research data policy
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has published its new research data policy.
The policy will apply to all research funded by the research councils, UKRI-wide schemes and some activities funded by Innovate UK and Research England.
It will apply to new funding opportunities published on or after 1 April 2027.
It replaces multiple policies and principles with a single, updated policy framework.
Ensuring research is FAIR
The new policy will help to ensure that publicly funded research data is findable, accessible, interoperable and reuseable (FAIR).
This will support the integrity and reuse of UKRI-funded research and its public benefit.
It follows extensive consultation with the research community to ensure the policy is clear and can be applied flexibly across different domains.
It also reflects current best practices and developments in the wider research landscape.
Supporting good practice
With the policy, UKRI will be introducing a new streamlined approach to research data management plans.
The policy also promotes good practice for sharing related outputs such as research software.
And it comes with new, UKRI-wide guidance on responsibly sharing research data about people.
Research priorities
The new policy aligns with wider UKRI priorities, including:
- promoting an open research culture
- recognising diverse skills and talent
- responsible and trusted research and innovation
UKRI’s new policy builds on the research councils’ existing common principles and policies and supports the aims of the concordat on open research data.
It underpins practice in line with government and UKRI strategies for dealing with artificial intelligence (AI) generated data and the use of AI more widely.
Quality, integrity and public value
Professor Dame Jessica Corner, UKRI Executive Chair Champion for Open Research said:
The revised policy will enhance the quality, integrity and public value of UKRI funded research, and support improvements in research culture and environment.
It clarifies and simplifies our expectations and ensures consistency across all UKRI funding.
As research becomes ever more data intensive, it is essential that research data arising from UKRI public funding is managed and shared appropriately.
This will maximise its value and to enable more collaborative, efficient and trusted research and innovation.
Working in partnership
UKRI will be working closely with research organisations and other partners to ensure the successful implementation of the new policy.
This will include funding the development of good practice resources for managing and sharing research software and arts and humanities data.
Further information
Read the new research data policy.
Find out about how UKRI is implementing the policy.
UKRI is running a webinar for the research community to find out more and ask questions. Register for the webinar.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/ukri-publishes-new-research-data-policy/
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