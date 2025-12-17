Economic and Social Research Council
UKRI publishes refreshed environmental sustainability strategy
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has published its environmental sustainability strategy for 2025 to2030.
The refreshed framework sets out UKRI’s ambitions to further reduce its environmental impact while supporting world-class research and innovation.
It builds on UKRI’s first strategy, launched in 2020, which led to a 33% reduction in overall emissions.
Our key commitments
Aligning with the UK government’s net zero target of 2050, with an interim goal of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030.
Making UKRI’s research facilities more environmentally sustainable, while ensuring research is not disrupted.
Providing the tools and training to embed sustainability in research practices, supported by initiatives like SPARKHub. This new platform will help researchers integrate sustainability into their projects and organisations, launching in early 2026.
Addressing sustainability in UKRI’s supply chain, partnerships, and travel policies.
Read the full UKRI environmental sustainability strategy 2025 to 2030.
Reducing our environmental impact
UKRI Chief Executive Professor Ian Chapman recently said:
Over the last five years we’ve made some big improvements in our sustainability, but we have much more to do.
We have aligned with the government’s ambitions to reach net zero by 2050 and we will continue to drive reductions in emissions as fast as we can.
This strategy will be integral to our work, our investments in research and our facilities.
The strategy also aligns with the Concordat for Environmental Sustainability in Research and Innovation Practice.
Launched in April last year, organisations across the research an innovation sector committed to achieving net zero by 2050 and embedding sustainability into all aspects of research and innovation.
