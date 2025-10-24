Innovate UK
UKRI seeks your views in 2025 stakeholder survey
In our third annual survey, we are asking for feedback on what we do, how well we do it and what our stakeholders think about UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).
UKRI is asking its communities to share their views by taking part in our 2025 stakeholder perspectives survey.
The perspectives survey is now in its third year.
It provides valuable insight to UKRI on where we are performing well and how we can improve to better meet the needs of our external stakeholders.
All types of stakeholders
We are keen to hear from anyone from outside the organisation, who has a stake in our work, whichever part of UKRI you interact with the most.
We’re keen to capture responses from all sectors, including those from the UK and overseas, whether you work in:
- research and academia
- the civil service
- the business community
- or beyond
How to take part
The survey should take no more than 10 minutes, and responses will help to ensure that we better meet your needs, both now and in the future.
The research is being conducted by IFF Research Limited, an independent market research agency, and UKRI will not be able to trace responses back to individuals.
Take part in this year’s UKRI perspectives survey.
The survey closes 31 December 2025.
Thank you in advance for sharing your views.
