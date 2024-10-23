Economic and Social Research Council
UKRI seeks your views in our 2024 stakeholder perception survey
In the second of our annual surveys, we are asking for feedback on what we do, how well we do it and what our stakeholders think about UKRI.
We are asking our communities to tell us what they think about UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) in our second annual stakeholder perceptions survey.
UKRI Chief Executive Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser says:
To achieve our ambition to create an outstanding R&I system for the UK that works for everyone, it is important for us to understand how our stakeholders perceive UKRI, its work, and its role within the system.
Last year we ran the first UKRI stakeholder perceptions survey, which gave us a wealth of helpful insight. Thank you to everyone who contributed.
We are using what you told us at every level of UKRI. It is helping us address issues, tailor our activities and measure our progress as an organisation.
We are now undertaking a second survey and I would be grateful if you could take a few minutes to complete it.
All types of stakeholders
We are keen to hear from everyone who has a stake in our work, whether in the business community, civil service, research and academia, or any other group. Responses from the UK and overseas are all welcome.
The survey is being conducted by IFF Research Ltd, an independent research agency, and all responses are anonymous.
It will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and is optimised for mobile and desktop devices.
The survey will be live until 19 December 2024.
Complete the UKRI perception survey. Thank you in advance for your contributions.
