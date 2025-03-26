UKRI showcases the technologies of tomorrow

New online brochure highlights the first two years of UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Technology Missions Fund’s investments.

How new technologies are improving many aspects of our world from plastics recycling to food production and consumption, to transport and communication are highlighted in a new collection of projects funded by UKRI.

The technologies are all supported through UKRI’s Technology Missions Fund which is investing over £320 million in:

artificial intelligence (AI)

quantum technologies

engineering biology

future telecommunications

Tackling global challenges

The online brochure has a series of videos and case studies.

They explain the impacts and outcomes of the mission-led research and development investments to help tackle our global challenges across health and the environment, while growing the economy.

The case studies showcase a range of people and projects across the UK that involve multiple partners, academia and business.

The projects are accelerating innovation and developing technology for good to help improve lives and livelihoods.

Project examples

New sensor technology using quantum physics

Scientists from Imperial College London are working with Transport for London on a ‘quantum sensing on the London Underground’ project.

The project is using quantum physics to develop a new type of sensor technology that can be used to support underground railway networks, providing safer, more reliable, more efficient public transport.

Custom packaging for art using AI and machine learning

In Birmingham, company Spaceplay has partnered with Birmingham City University to develop and adopt new AI technology and machine learning to optimise the design of custom packaging for specialised art pieces.

This will reduce packaging design time and cost, boosting business productivity and profitability.

Improving potato varieties using engineering biology

In Lincoln, B-Hive Innovations is developing the ‘super-spud’ by harnessing the power of engineering biology through its TuberGene project.

They are developing improved potato varieties that are healthier, bruise resistant and faster to cook.

They are also working to keep potato farming sustainable so that there will be potatoes on the table for decades to come.

Revolutionising dairy farming using AI

In Herefordshire, Galebreaker, based in Ledbury, has partnered with Smartbell.

Their ‘Animal Centred Controlled Environment for Dairy’ project is helping to revolutionise dairy farming.

They have developed new AI-enabled automation technology to create controlled environments for livestock to reduce stress, improve welfare and produce higher milk yields, boosting profitability.

Transitioning to a circular plastics economy using engineering biology

In Portsmouth, the University of Portsmouth’s Preventing Plastic Pollution with Engineering Biology Mission Hub is developing engineering biology techniques to support the breakdown of plastics.

This will help with the transition towards a circular plastics economy.

Developing high-speed, energy efficient 6G applications using light

In Edinburgh, pureLiFi, is developing a high-speed, energy efficient light fidelity module designed for 6G applications.

This technology uses light to improve wireless connectivity, security and energy consumption.

Revolutionising brain tumour surgery using AI

The brochure also highlights investments made in AI for health, such as £500,000 for University College London’s Centre for Interventional and Surgical Sciences.

The centre is in the early development of technology that could revolutionise surgery for one of the most common types of brain tumour.

The project will develop a real-time AI ‘assisted decision support framework’ to improve surgical outcomes, including avoiding complications following surgery and shortening recovery time for patients.

Investing in transformative technology

Science Minister Lord Vallance yesterday said:

We are investing in technology with transformative potential for our health, the economy and national resilience. From the development of new medicines to creating sustainable fuels, it could significantly help us in our missions to improve healthcare, grow our economy and become a green energy superpower. To seize these opportunities, the Government must work closely with our researchers, academics and businesses, to unleash the potential of these transformative technologies to drive growth and bring wider societal benefits to the UK.

Power of mission-led investments

Dr Kedar Pandya, UKRI Technology Missions Fund Senior Responsible Owner and Executive Director of Strategy at the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council yesterday said: