UKRI updates corporate plan to outline priorities for 2023 to 2024

The UKRI corporate plan update for 2023 to 2024 outlines how we will deliver our strategy through near term deliverables for the 2023 to 2024 financial year.

This update builds on the ambitions set out in the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) corporate plan 2022 to 2025 and the strategic delivery plans of our nine councils.

It reflects the progress we have made, the challenges we face, and where we will focus our efforts in the coming year to achieve our objectives.

Our collective actions will help strengthen the UK’s world leading research and innovation (R&I) system and support the UK government’s ambitions for high productivity growth and innovative public services.

Harnessing the strength of the UK R&I system

UKRI Chief Executive Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser said:

Working closely with our community and partners, we have made significant progress over the last twelve months to strengthen the UK’s outstanding research and innovation system, in which people and teams thrive, to which everyone can contribute and from which everyone benefits. By harnessing the strengths of the UK’s R&I system we are positioning the UK at the forefront of global scientific and technological advancement. This update outlines how we are investing for the long and the near term, and attracting further investment, to provide for future capability and agility to respond rapidly to emerging challenges, opportunities, and government priorities. We will continue to work closely with others to deliver against our strategy – to transform tomorrow together – while driving forward our ambitions for transformation to ensure we are the most efficient, effective, and agile organisation we can be.

Progressing our spending review commitments

We are progressing delivery of our commitments for the current spending review period (2022 to 2025), including: