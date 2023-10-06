Economic and Social Research Council
|Printable version
UKRI updates corporate plan to outline priorities for 2023 to 2024
The UKRI corporate plan update for 2023 to 2024 outlines how we will deliver our strategy through near term deliverables for the 2023 to 2024 financial year.
This update builds on the ambitions set out in the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) corporate plan 2022 to 2025 and the strategic delivery plans of our nine councils.
It reflects the progress we have made, the challenges we face, and where we will focus our efforts in the coming year to achieve our objectives.
Our collective actions will help strengthen the UK’s world leading research and innovation (R&I) system and support the UK government’s ambitions for high productivity growth and innovative public services.
Harnessing the strength of the UK R&I system
UKRI Chief Executive Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser said:
Working closely with our community and partners, we have made significant progress over the last twelve months to strengthen the UK’s outstanding research and innovation system, in which people and teams thrive, to which everyone can contribute and from which everyone benefits.
By harnessing the strengths of the UK’s R&I system we are positioning the UK at the forefront of global scientific and technological advancement.
This update outlines how we are investing for the long and the near term, and attracting further investment, to provide for future capability and agility to respond rapidly to emerging challenges, opportunities, and government priorities.
We will continue to work closely with others to deliver against our strategy – to transform tomorrow together – while driving forward our ambitions for transformation to ensure we are the most efficient, effective, and agile organisation we can be.
Progressing our spending review commitments
We are progressing delivery of our commitments for the current spending review period (2022 to 2025), including:
- investing £250 million through our technology missions across artificial intelligence, quantum and engineering biology to grow these world leading sectors
- publishing our Collective Talent Funding roadmap setting out how we will simplify and enhance our talent investments and support the diverse career path needed for success
- investing a further £72 million through our Infrastructure Fund to support step changes in infrastructure capability and capacity
- investing in Local Policy-Innovation Partnerships across 10 areas of the UK to trial innovative approaches to driving inclusive and sustainable growth
- co-developing £100 million investment in Innovation Accelerators, and new Launchpad investments, with regional partners to grow local innovation capability across the UK
- deploying the strength of UK R&I to address complex global and national challenges, focused around our five strategic themes
- launching a new £65 million fully open interdisciplinary responsive mode pilot to bring different disciplinary perspectives and approaches together
- progressing towards increasing our efficiency and effectiveness, maximising our value for money in supporting UK R&I, supported by the Grant review of UKRI and the Tickell review of research bureaucracy
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/ukri-updates-corporate-plan-to-outline-priorities-for-2023-to-2024/
Latest News from
Economic and Social Research Council
Finalists for prestigious Celebrating Impact Prize 2023 announced02/10/2023 15:25:00
The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) is pleased to announce the finalists for its Celebrating Impact Prize 2023.
UKRI to improve support for research students through new deal26/09/2023 15:25:00
UKRI has published plans to improve support for students studying towards doctorates and other research degrees, through a new deal for postgraduate research.
Report reveals impact of COVID-19 research and innovation funding15/09/2023 09:15:00
A new independent report released yesterday by UKRI underscores the pivotal role played by UK researchers and innovators in tackling the pandemic.
UK launches research hub to decarbonise transport networks11/09/2023 10:25:00
A new national research hub will help to upgrade and decarbonise the UK’s complex and interconnected national, regional and local transport infrastructures.
Healthy Ageing Catalyst Accelerator round two winners announced05/09/2023 13:25:00
Winners of the UKRI and Zinc Catalyst Accelerator programme are poised to advance the health and quality of life for older adults.
UKRI publishes annual report14/07/2023 09:25:00
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has published its annual report and accounts for the financial year 2022 to 2023.
New hubs will lead innovation towards a net zero energy sector12/07/2023 16:15:00
An investment of £53 million in six research hubs and centres will drive forward change in the energy system and help to meet the UK’s net zero target by 2050.
New programme to transform UK professional and financial services04/07/2023 15:25:00
Innovate UK and the Economic and Social Research Council are investing £26.5 million in the Next Generation Professional and Financial Services programme.