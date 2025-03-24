Innovate UK
UKRI updates funding policies to improve research sustainability
UKRI is improving financial sustainability by updating its approach to equipment costs, capital thresholds and clarifying its position on matched funding.
The UK research community is set to benefit from key changes in UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) approach to equipment costs and capital thresholds, as well as clearer guidance on institutional matched funding. This will help support long-term financial sustainability in research and innovation
From 1 April 2025, UKRI will introduce these changes on new funding opportunities launched in the UKRI Funding Service to:
- improve cost recovery
- streamline funding processes
- ensure fairer access to resources
These changes align with UKRI’s commitment to addressing the ‘sustainability gap’ in research funding, as highlighted in the ‘Research financial sustainability: insights paper‘.
Key policy updates
Equipment costs
UKRI will now fund all equipment purchases at 80% of their full economic cost (FEC), improving cost transparency across research projects.
Some exceptions remain, including:
- fully funded equipment for specific infrastructure opportunities
- international partner costs (for Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Development Assistance Committee-listed countries)
- instrument development awards
Capital equipment threshold
The threshold for capital equipment will increase from £10,000 to £25,000.
Any single item above this amount will be classified as capital expenditure, requiring justification in grant applications.
This adjustment reflects the evolving costs of research and reduces administrative burdens on smaller purchases.
Institutional matched funding
UKRI is also providing clearer guidance on institutional matched funding to ensure transparency and fairness in research funding.
The default position will be that there is no expectation of matched funding.
Strengthening financial sustainability
These updates build on UKRI’s work to support more financially sustainable research.
The insights paper highlights that the cost of research has often exceeded available funding, affecting research quality, project scope and long-term investments in infrastructure and workforce development.
The paper is supported by two independent reports commissioned by UKRI:
- Pye Tait Consulting report: understanding the FEC of doctoral training
- Innovation and Research Caucus report: understanding low levels of FEC cost recovery on UKRI grants
By aligning funding policies with actual costs, UKRI aims to improve cost recovery and ensure research organisations can continue to deliver high-quality research without financial strain.
The changes also support fairer funding distribution and provide research organisations with greater clarity when planning their budgets.
Help institutions focus on delivering world-class research
Professor Dame Jessica Corner, Executive Chair of Research England, said:
I am very pleased to see this important work come to fruition.
I am confident these changes will be welcomed by the UK research community as a step toward greater financial sustainability.
By improving cost recovery and ensuring research organisations can plan with greater confidence, we are strengthening the long-term resilience of the UK’s research and innovation system.
This will help institutions focus on delivering world-class research while investing in the talent and infrastructure needed for the future.
A more resilient research future
UKRI’s ongoing financial sustainability programme is working to improve funding mechanisms, streamline processes and enhance collaboration between research institutions and funders.
With these latest changes, UKRI is taking another step toward ensuring a resilient and world-leading UK research system.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/ukri-updates-funding-policies-to-improve-research-sustainability/
