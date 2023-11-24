Innovate UK
UKRI welcomes government response to landscape review
The government has published its response to the independent review of the UK’s research, development and innovation organisational landscape.
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Chief Executive Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser said:
The Landscape Review recognised the many strengths of the UK’s research, development and innovation organisational landscape (RDI), and emphasised their crucial role in the UK’s future success and prosperity.
I welcome the government response to the review, which sets out a clear vision to build on these strengths, working in partnership with the public, private and third sectors to create a landscape that is more diverse, connected, resilient, and attractive to investment.
The response outlines many examples of how UKRI is already supporting this vision and I am pleased to add to this by announcing the publication of new UKRI analysis to help understand the financial sustainability challenges in the higher education research sector, and the establishment of a new Metascience Unit, supporting UKRI’s role as an expert, evidence based, innovative investor.
The new analysis will provide clarity on the risks and incentives inherent in the UK’s current system, with the aim of supporting evidenced discussion between government, UKRI and the sector.
The Metascience unit, a £10 million commitment from DSIT, will be jointly run by DSIT and UKRI, delivering a competitive grants programme and generating evidence to support both policymaking and R&D funding, with a broad focus on improving the effectives of our RDI systems, for the benefit of the UK’s economy and society.
