UKRI welcomes Horizon Europe deal
The government announced yesterday that the UK will join Horizon Europe under a new bespoke deal with the EU.
View the government announcement at: UK joins Horizon Europe under a new bespoke deal.
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Chief Executive Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser said:
The agreement on UK association to Horizon Europe is brilliant news.
The UK has a long track record of mutually beneficial participation in previous EU schemes and this decision enables us to build on those highly successful collaborations to maximise the opportunities membership of Horizon Europe provides.
UKRI is looking forward to working with our communities and partners to capture the many benefits of Horizon Europe for researchers and businesses.
Frances Wood, International Director, UKRI said:
UKRI will continue to support UK applicants to Horizon Europe through the National Contact Point network and the UK Research Office in Brussels. It is vital for UK Research and Innovation that we invest the effort to help applicants succeed.
UK researchers can now bid into Horizon, certain that all successful UK applicants will be covered through the UK’s association (or through the guarantee) for the remainder of the programme.
All funding opportunities in Work Programme 2024 will be covered by association and the UK guarantee scheme will be extended to cover all funding opportunities under Work Programme 2023.
