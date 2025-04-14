National Crime Agency
UK's first INTERPOL Silver Notice secured against fraudster
The UK's first INTERPOL Silver Notice recently (11 April 2025) published to help trace and recover the criminal assets of a convicted fraudster thought to have made £8.5 million illegally.
Anopkumar Maudhoo, who used several aliases, has been made subject to the order, which facilitates locating, identifying, and obtaining information about laundered assets such as properties, vehicles, financial accounts and businesses.
He was convicted last month after orchestrating a large-scale conveyancing fraud which offered investment opportunities in supposedly repossessed properties or the re-development of plots of land. However, in reality the properties were not subject to repossession proceedings and the genuine owners were unaware of the fraudulent sales.
Maudhoo, 45, of Wapping, London, admitted a total of 76 offences in March including fraud, money laundering and possession of false identity documents, following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).
The Silver Notice allows INTERPOL member countries to share alerts and requests for information worldwide and is part of a pilot phase involving 52 countries and territories running until at least until November.
Through Silver Notices and Diffusions, member countries can request information on assets linked to a person's criminal activities such as fraud, corruption, drug trafficking, environmental crime and other serious offenses.
All Notices, including Silver, are facilitated through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau which is housed by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Domestic enquiries into Maudhoo are also ongoing, led by ERSOU's economic crime unit, to identify assets which could be sold to compensate victims using Proceeds of Crime Act legislation.
His other aliases include Vincent Lebeouf, Pascal Burns, Yusef Khan, and Vicenzo Conte.
Detective Chief Inspector Rob Burns, from ERSOU's Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), recently said:
"The Silver Notice is the latest tool we are using to help identify any further assets held by Maudhoo, in addition to the speedboat and 19 high-value cars we have already seized.
"We know he has strong links abroad, particularly around Europe, and the Notice will help us liaise with partner agencies and identify any further assets that can, in turn, be used to repay his victims."
Rachael Herbert, Deputy Director of the National Economic Crime Centre in the NCA, recently said:
"This first-ever INTERPOL Silver Notice request issued by the UK means enhanced UK law enforcement ability to trace and recover assets purchased through ill-gotten gains, making it harder for criminals to hide and move assets across borders. It will also increase funds available to compensate victims of these crimes.
"By targeting the illegal profits of criminal networks, and working collaboratively with partners across the world through the NCA-housed INTERPOL National Central Bureau, we are disrupting their operations.
"INTERPOL's suite of Notices and Diffusions contribute to our mission of protecting the public from serious and organised crime which is nearly always transnational in nature."
Security Minister Dan Jarvis recently said:
"Fraud is an appalling crime, and we are determined to prevent fraud wherever it takes place.
"That's why we're putting international cooperation and collaboration at the heart of our response, as part of our new, expanded Fraud Strategy through this government's Plan for Change.
"This Silver Notice demonstrates our commitment to cross border cooperation to trace, seize and recover laundered assets, wherever they may be hidden, and we will continue to provide law enforcement partners with the tools they need to tackle these shameful criminals.
"My message to anyone engaged in fraud is simple: we will find you; we will stop you; and we will bring you to justice."
Deputy Commissioner Nik Adams, for the City of London Police, recently said:
"As the national lead for fraud, the City of London Police played a crucial role in advancing this pilot. This has been led by Interpol, supported by Interpol's Assistant Director, Nick Court, who is a seconded senior officer from City of London Police. We are excited to witness the historic first use of the Silver Notice in the UK.
"This work forms part of our commitment to making the UK a far more hostile environment for fraudsters by targeting their financial gains and disrupting the criminal networks behind their illicit profits.
"We will continue to work closely with our partners, including the NCA, Interpol, police forces and other agencies to ensure the UK takes a proactive approach in submitting Silver Notices."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/uks-first-interpol-silver-notice-secured-against-fraudster
