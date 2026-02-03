UK’s first-ever plan to tackle 'forever chemicals'

New framework will protect public health and the environment from risks posed by PFAS.

A new plan to better protect the nation and the environment from harmful ‘forever chemicals’ has been unveiled today (Tuesday 3 February 2026) by the UK Government.

In the first-ever PFAS Plan, a clear framework sets out the co-ordinated action that will be undertaken by governments, businesses and regulators to understand where these chemicals are coming from, how they spread and how to reduce public and environmental exposure.

Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances – commonly known as ‘forever chemicals’ – represent one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. PFAS has played an important role in supporting economic growth by being an essential component in critical manufacturing industries, while also helping the nation to meet climate change targets due to their inclusion in low-carbon technologies.

However, there is growing evidence that their widespread use has generated risks to both people and the environment, which will likely remain for hundreds of years.

The UK has one of the highest quality drinking water supplies in the world, and there is currently no evidence of PFAS above permitted levels in England and Wales. Under the Plan, and to protect public health, a consultation will be launched later this year on introducing a statutory limit for PFAS in England’s public supply regulations. Should permitted levels ever be exceeded, this will make it easier for the regulators to enforce against water companies breaking the rules.

Environment Minister Emma Hardy said:

The persistent nature of ‘forever chemicals’ means they pose a long-term challenge for not only our health, but that of the nation’s vital ecosystems. It’s crucial that we protect both public health and the environment for future generations. Through our PFAS Plan, we will act decisively to reduce their harmful effects while transitioning to safer alternatives. We will work in partnership with regulators, industry and local communities to deliver co-ordinated action to ensure ‘forever chemicals’ are not a forever problem.”

The full extent of ‘forever chemicals’ in England’s estuaries and coastal waters will be assessed for the first time. Through improved testing and monitoring including of sediment and invertebrates, regulators will be provided with a clearer picture of the risks these habitats face and be equipped with a stronger evidence base in which to consider future regulatory action.

Safer alternatives to everyday items, like period pads and water-repellent clothing and footwear, could also be developed. Evidence shows their production methods can emit high levels of PFAS to the environment, with the government and businesses to explore how production methods could be modified to deliver new products which are PFAS free and affordable for families.

Environment Agency Chief Executive Philip Duffy said:

The Environment Agency is playing a vital part in tackling the challenge of PFAS. Through our monitoring programmes, risk screening work, regulatory expertise and assessment of evidence, we are helping to inform the public and stakeholders about our work to protect the environment from the risks posed by PFAS. We will play a critical role in delivering the government’s PFAS Plan, building on the work we have undertaken in recent years.”

The plan sets out a range of further measures and interventions, which includes:

Developing new guidance for regulators and industries to address legacy PFAS pollution on contaminated land to ensure a consistent and practical approach.

Consulting on the introduction of a statutory limit for PFAS in England’s public supply regulations to improve the condition of the water the nation drinks.

Carrying out tests on food packaging, like microwave popcorn bags and pizza boxes, to trace the presence of PFAS and support future regulatory action.

Publishing a new website to raise the public’s awareness and understanding of PFAS while also improving transparency of action being taken across government.

Reducing emissions from industrial sites through new guidance for regulators and site operators on how to improve their handling, monitoring and disposal of PFAS.

Improving the monitoring of PFAS in soils by supporting the British Geological Survey and initiating new sampling at five locations across England.

Completing work to consider restrictions on the use of PFAS in firefighting foams.

The government will work in partnership with regulators, industries and businesses to deliver the Plan, by taking a science-based and proportionate approach to reduce and minimise the risks posed by PFAS on public health and the environment.