UK’s Industrial Strategy hits the ground running, securing £250bn in investment and supporting 45,000 jobs

Since July, the Government has secured over £250 billion of investment into the IS-8 sectors, supporting 45,000 high-quality jobs in communities across the UK.

These achievements mark a significant milestone since the launch of the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy in June, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to long-term economic growth, innovation, and national resilience.

From advanced manufacturing to clean energy, creative industries to defence and digital technologies, the strategy is already delivering tangible results — unlocking private investment, creating high-quality jobs, and positioning the UK as a global leader in future-facing sectors.

These achievements – summarised in the first Quarterly Update, published today – are just the beginning of a long-term plan to build a more productive, innovative, and resilient economy. The Industrial Strategy is not just a vision — it is a delivery programme, already shaping the UK’s economic future.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

Our Industrial Strategy has hit the ground running — securing over £250 billion in investment and supporting 45,000 jobs in just a few months. This shows our strategy is not just working — it’s transforming communities and industries across the country as we deliver on our Plan for Change. From pioneering clean energy to scaling up advanced manufacturing and digital innovation, we’re backing the sectors that will define the future. This strategy is about delivery, not just ambition — and it’s already laying the foundations for a stronger, more resilient economy that works for everyone.

Advanced Manufacturing

The newly launched DRIVE35 programme is injecting £2.5 billion into the automotive sector, supporting capital investment and R&D. A £650 million electric vehicle grant scheme is already accelerating consumer adoption, while over 50 cutting-edge auto projects have secured £70 million in innovation funding.

Clean Energy Industries

The UK’s clean energy ambitions are advancing at pace. The Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 7 has opened with a £544 million budget, while ten hydrogen projects from Allocation Round 1 are now moving forward — creating over 700 jobs. Two new Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) projects will join the HyNet cluster, supporting nearly 3,000 jobs across North Wales and the North West.

Creative Industries

The government is investing in the UK’s world-class creative industries, with £150 million from the Creative Places Growth Fund allocated to regions including the West Midlands and Greater Manchester. New higher technical qualifications and a Creative Careers Programme are being developed to inspire the next generation of talent.

Defence

An £182 million Defence Skills package will establish five new Defence Technical Excellence Colleges, while £220 million is being invested in test and evaluation capabilities through the Defence Tech Scaler. A further £65 million is supporting SMEs and exporters in the defence sector.

Digital and Technologies

In digital tech, the creation of a new AI Growth Zone in the North East is expected to generate over 5,000 jobs and attract more than £30 billion in private investment. The UK-US Tech Prosperity Agreement is also unlocking new opportunities in AI, quantum, and digital trade.

Financial Services

The UK is sharpening its competitive edge in financial services with the launch of a new Office for Investment concierge service this October, designed to streamline support for firms and attract global capital. A bold consultation on regulatory reform is underway, including plans to merge the Payment System Regulator and Financial Conduct Authority—a move set to simplify oversight and boost innovation.

Life Sciences

The UK is cementing its position as a global life sciences powerhouse with the launch of Europe’s first Biofoundry for mRNA manufacturing in Darlington, backed by £30 million in government support. A £50 million Transformational R&D Investment Fund Pilot is now live, alongside the opening of Moderna’s Innovation and Technology Centre, part of a landmark £1 billion, 10-year partnership. To supercharge research, a new body has been created to deliver a £600 million Health Data Research Service, offering secure, streamlined access to NHS data through a single gateway.

Professional and Business Services

The UK’s professional services sector is gearing up for a digital-first future. A new Made Smarter delivery model is being co-developed with Mayoral Strategic Authorities, ready for rollout in 2026 to boost productivity and innovation. Meanwhile, the ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ roadshow landed in Edinburgh, connecting small businesses with global trade opportunities and showcasing the best of British enterprise on the international stage.

