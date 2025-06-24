Department for Business & Trade
UK's key business groups back government's modern Industrial Strategy
Joint statement from business groups in support of the Industrial Strategy (23 June 2025):
“The Industrial Strategy launched today marks a significant step forward and a valuable opportunity for the business community to rally behind a new vision for the UK—boosting confidence, sentiment, and enthusiasm for investment.
“From start-ups and small businesses to large corporates, businesses need a more attractive, stable environment that enables faster, easier, and more certain investment decisions.
“We welcome the government’s engagement with businesses across the UK. Much of what we’ve shared has been heard and reflected in this strategy. While there’s more to do, we are ready to support the next steps.
“We encourage businesses nationwide to get behind this strategy and champion the UK as the best place to live, work, invest, and do business.”
Joint statement from business groups on behalf of:
Shevaun Haviland, Director General, British Chambers of Commerce
Rain Newton-Smith, Director General, Confederation of British Industry
Aaron Asadi, Chief Executive Officer, Enterprise Nation
Tina McKenzie, Policy and Advocacy Chair, Federation of Small Businesses
Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive Officer, Make UK
Michelle Ovens, Founder, Small Business Britain
Dom Hallas, Executive Director, Startup Coalition
