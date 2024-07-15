UK's new Minister for EU Relations visiting Brussels on Monday

UK's new Minister for European Union Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, visiting Brussels on Monday

The UK’s new Minister for European Union Relations Nick Thomas-Symonds will travel to Brussels today for his first face-to-face meeting with EU Commission Executive Vice President Maroš Šefčovič.

The meeting aims to set the ground for further discussions between the UK and EU as the UK seeks to reset its relationship with the bloc and build closer cooperation on shared issues.

The meeting follows their positive introductory call on Sunday 7th July and Minister Thomas-Symonds’ visit to Brussels on Monday 8th, on his first full day in the role, where he met with the UK Ambassador to the EU and addressed staff at the UK Mission to the EU.

The Minister was appointed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to lead future UK discussions with the EU and to reset the UK-EU relationship.

Other UK Ministers have also held introductory calls with EU counterparts. Including Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s call with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s call with High Representative Josep Borrell, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s call with Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds’ call with Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Minister Thomas-Symonds also accompanied the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to the NATO Summit in Washington last week, meeting with European leaders including Germany, Poland, Sweden and Turkey alongside the PM. The Minister also met US lawmakers including the Chair and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe.

Minister for European Union Relations Nick Thomas-Symonds said:

Our Government is committed to resetting the relationship with the European Union, to strengthen ties, reinforce our security and tackle barriers to trade. The EU and Member States are among the UK’s closest friends and allies. With war in Europe, and shared global challenges, in areas such as climate change and illegal migration, a strong UK - EU alliance is vital. I am looking forward to meeting the Executive Vice President in Brussels today, it was a pleasure to speak to him immediately after my appointment last week. I expect to be engaging with him and EU colleagues much more in the coming months, as we work together to help make our continent safer and more prosperous.

EU Commission Executive Vice President Maroš Šefčovič said: