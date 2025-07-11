UK’s Online Safety regime unable to tackle the spread of misinformation and cannot keep users safe online, MPs warn

The Online Safety Act (OSA) cannot keep the UK public safe as it was not designed to tackle misinformation, MPs say today, in a wide-ranging report that urges the government to go further to regulate social media companies and disincentivise the viral spread of false content.

Today’s report from the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee (SITC) welcomes the OSA as a first step but warns that far more must be done to tackle online harm. The committee urges the government to base a new and improved online safety regime on five fundamental principles: public safety, free and safe expression, responsibility for content, control over content and data, and technological transparency.

The spread of misleading and harmful content on social media

The unrest and riots of summer 2024 were driven in part by misinformation and hateful content that was amplified on social media platforms by recommender algorithms. SITC warns that social media companies ‘often enabled or even encouraged’ this viral spread – and may have profited from it – due to their advertisement and engagement-based business models, endangering the public.

The committee warns that the OSA fails to address the algorithmic amplification of ‘legal but harmful content,’ leaving the public vulnerable to a repeat of last summer’s crisis.

Social media companies are responsible for the amplification of false and harmful content on their platforms, and the report urges stronger government action. It recommends the imposition of a set of duties on the companies to deprioritise content found to be misleading by fact-checkers.

The committee is also concerned that government policy is hamstrung by a lack of accurate, up-to-date information about how recommendation algorithms operate, caused by a lack of transparency on the part of social media companies. Without this information, it is impossible to properly identify and address online harms. The report says that the government should commission independent research to remedy this, using its findings to inform the recommended standards and duties.

The committee stressed throughout that these measures should not censor legal free expression, but impose proportionate restrictions on the spread of fact-checked misinformation.

Generative AI

The OSA is already out of date as it fails to adequately address generative AI, and the report urges the government to pass legislation covering generative AI platforms.

The report also highlights the committee’s concerns over the confusion between regulators and the government over the OSA’s role in regulating AI and the spread of misinformation.

Digital Advertising Market

The business models of social media companies encourage the algorithmic spread of engaging content, regardless of whether it is false or harmful. This has an effect across the entire online ecosystem. The committee found a regulatory gap in this area, with platforms and advertisers ‘unable or unwilling’ to address the monetisation of false and harmful content.

Chair comment

The Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, Dame Chi Onwurah MP, said:

“Social media can undoubtedly be a force for good, but it has a dark side. The viral amplification of false and harmful content can cause very real harm – helping to drive the riots we saw last summer. These technologies must be regulated in a way that empowers and protects users, whilst also respecting free speech.

“It's clear that the Online Safety Act just isn’t up to scratch. The government needs to go further to tackle the pervasive spread of misinformation that causes harm but doesn’t cross the line into illegality. Social media companies are not just neutral platforms but actively curate what you see online, and they must be held accountable. To create a stronger online safety regime, we urge the government to adopt five principles as the foundation of future regulation, ranging from protecting free expression to holding platforms accountable for content they put online.

“Today’s report sets out a way forward for the government to ensure that people in the UK can stay safe online and control what they see, by discentivising the viral spread of misinformation, regulating generative AI, and placing much-needed new standards onto social media companies.

“A national conversation is already underway on this vital issue – we look forward to the government’s response to our report and will continue to examine the consequences of unchecked online harms, particularly for young people, in the months to come.”