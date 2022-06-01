NHS Wales
|Printable version
UK's public health agencies issue Monkeypox guidance to control spread in the community
New guidance to support healthcare professionals to respond to the outbreak of Monkeypox has been agreed by the UK’s four public health agencies - Public Health Wales (PHW), UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland (PHS), and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland (PHA).
The guidance sets out new measures for healthcare professionals and the public for managing the disease and preventing further transmission now that community transmission is occurring here in the UK and other countries.
People who have possible, probable or confirmed Monkeypox can now isolate at home, if they remain well enough, whilst following measures advised in the new guidance to reduce further spread and while being monitored by local health protection teams.
In addition, UKHSA has purchased over 20,000 doses of a safe smallpox vaccine called Imvanex (supplied by Bavarian Nordic) and this is being offered to identified close contacts of those diagnosed with Monkeypox to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness.
The guidance published yesterday recommends that:
- People with possible, probable or confirmed Monkeypox should avoid contact with other people until all their lesions have healed and the scabs have dried off. Cases can reduce the risk of transmission by following standard cleaning and disinfection methods and washing their own clothing and bed linen with standard detergents in a washing machine.
- Cases should also abstain from sex while symptomatic, including the period of early symptom onset, and while lesions are present. Whilst there is currently no available evidence of Monkeypox in genital excretions, as a precaution, cases are advised to use condoms for 8 weeks after infection and this guidance will be updated as evidence emerges.
- If people with possible, probable or confirmed Monkeypox infection need to travel to seek healthcare, they should ensure any lesions are covered by cloth and wear a face covering and avoid public transport where possible.
- Contacts of someone with Monkeypox will also be risk assessed and told to isolate for 21 days if necessary.
- Where possible, pregnant healthcare workers and severely immunosuppressed individuals (as outlined in the Green Book) should not assess or clinically care for individuals with suspected or confirmed Monkeypox. This guidance will be reassessed as evidence emerges.
- The minimum recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff working with confirmed cases includes fit tested FFP3 respirators, aprons, eye protection and gloves. For possible or probable cases minimum recommended PPE for staff includes fluid repellent surgical facemasks (FRSM), gowns, gloves and eye protection.
- Within non-domestic residential settings (e.g. adult social care, prisons, homeless shelters, refuges), individuals who are clinically well should be managed in a single room with separate toilet facilities where possible. Close contacts of confirmed cases should be assessed for vaccination.
Dr Giri Shankar, Director of Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said:
“This guidance provides healthcare staff and people in Wales with the best and most up-to-date knowledge on the management of Monkeypox cases.
“We are reassuring people that Monkeypox does not usually spread easily between people, and the overall risk to the general public is low. Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns.”
Dr Ruth Milton, Senior Medical Advisor and Monkeypox Strategic Response Director, at UKHSA said:
“This new Monkeypox guidance sets out important measures for healthcare professionals and the public for managing the disease including how to safely isolate at home and reduce the risk to others.
“The highest risk of transmission is through direct contact with someone with monkeypox. The risk to the UK population remains low and anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should immediately contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service.”
Dr Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science and Medical Director, at Public Health Scotland, said:
“We have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of infectious disease, such as Monkeypox, but it is important that the response is flexible and proportionate.
“Furthermore, it is also important that our guidance reflects the difference in the way health services work across the UK.
“The new guidance issued yesterday ensures a clear approach for health professionals to follow, which should contribute towards the limiting of onward infection.”
Dr Gillian Armstrong, Head of Health Protection at the Public Health Agency, Northern Ireland said:
“Following the detection of cases of Monkeypox elsewhere in the UK the PHA has been in regular contact with UKHSA regarding the situation. We have also been working closely with Trusts and GPs to raise awareness of the disease, set up testing arrangements and clinical pathways and we welcome the new Monkeypox guidance to ensure that we are fully prepared for any potential risk to the population of Northern Ireland.
“In Northern Ireland anyone who thinks they have been at risk of exposure with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact their genitor-urinary medicine (GUM) clinic without delay. Please phone first.”
The guidance principles highlight the shared scientific understanding across the four nations around transmission and biology of the disease - which aligns with the World Health Organisation. The highest risk of transmission is considered to be through direct contact with a confirmed case, droplets or contaminated surfaces and objects. The highest risk period for transmission is understood to be from the onset of early symptoms until lesions have scabbed over and the scabs have fallen off.
There is no current evidence that individuals are infectious before the onset of early symptoms.
UKHSA has updated its guidance on offering the Imvanex vaccine to individuals pre and post exposure to a confirmed Monkeypox case. The vaccine will be offered pre-exposure to healthcare workers due to care for a patient with confirmed Monkeypox and staff working in sexual health services who have been identified as assessing suspected cases. Post exposure, the vaccine will continue to be offered to close contacts in the highest exposure categories, ideally within four days of exposure, but it can also be offered to high-risk close contacts, including gay and bisexual men, men who have sex with men, those with immunosuppression, young children and pregnant women, up to 14 days after exposure.
Separately a risk assessment has been carried by the Human Animal Infections and Risk Surveillance group (HAIRS) looking at household pets. The risk of a case infecting a pet is low. As a precautionary measure, cases should try to avoid contact with their pets, its bedding & litter for 21 days, and where possible pets should be cared for by someone else in the same household. If this is not possible, then infected individuals should minimise their contact with their pet as much as possible, and practise good hygiene by washing their hands thoroughly before and after contact.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/uks-public-health-agencies-issue-monkeypox-guidance-to-control-spread-in-the-community/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales statement on confirmed case of monkeypox26/05/2022 15:25:00
Dr Giri Shankar, Director of Health Protection for Public Health Wales is today (Thursday 26 May) confirming that a case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales.
Addressing working conditions will improve good health and wellbeing for all26/05/2022 11:10:00
‘Fair work’ is a critical building block for good health and well-being, and a healthy engaged workforce contributes to business productivity and societal prosperity, concludes a report and guide published by Public Health Wales.
Cryptosporidium and open farms25/05/2022 15:15:00
Public Health Wales is reminding people who visit farm attractions of the importance of washing their hands after contact with animals.
Study finds significant reductions in cancer diagnoses in Wales during the Covid-19 pandemic20/05/2022 16:25:00
The study, published in the British Journal of Cancer this month, found that over a thousand fewer new cases of three common cancers were diagnosed in Wales in 2020 compared to 2019, equivalent to a reduction of 15 percent. The largest reduction in new cases of almost a fifth occurred for breast (19 percent) and bowel (17 percent) cancers, although by the end of 2020, lung cancer cases had reduced by only 8 percent, in contrast.
Public Health Wales statement on UK monkeypox cases20/05/2022 15:25:00
Public Health Wales is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, and Northern Ireland HSC Health Protection Agency to respond to UK cases of monkeypox.
Child Measurement Programme shows increase in numbers of children with obesity19/05/2022 13:33:00
The number of 4-5 years old children with obesity has increased in two different health board areas since 2018-19, according to the Child Measurement Programme.
More than a Coronavirus response; why population health should always be high on the agenda18/05/2022 09:25:00
Mark Bellis, Director of Policy and International Health, WHO Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health & Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, explains why studying wider population health is always essential to minimising health inequalities and improving people’s health and wellbeing, and even more so when faced with a global pandemic.
Young people's mental health prioritised with funding award16/05/2022 13:43:00
A project that aims to support the mental health of young people in South Wales, has been given the green light, thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund.