Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK's Trade Envoy visits Paraguay
- Also published by:
- Department for Business & Trade
Fabian Hamilton, United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy for Southern Cone, visited Paraguay for the first time.
UK Trade Envoy for Southern Cone Fabian Hamilton visited Paraguay and met with Paraguayan authorities and stakeholders to explore new partnership opportunities in sectors including trade, investment, sports, clean energy, and sustainable development.
The visit demonstrates the UK’s commitment to its Plan for Change by enhancing international relationships that create mutual economic benefits.
Hamilton’s designation as Trade Envoy for the Southern Cone reflects the UK’s renewed focus on Latin America, a region with high potential for bilateral trade growth.
“Delighted to welcome the British Parliament’s Trade Envoy to the Southern Cone to Paraguay. His visit marks an important step towards strengthening trade relations and exploring new partnership opportunities”, expressed Danielle Dunne, British Ambassador to Paraguay
The visit explored several sectors where British expertise can support Paraguay’s sustainable development goals while creating new export opportunities for UK businesses.
The UK is actively broadening its diplomatic presence worldwide as part of its effort to enhance trade relationships and British interests globally. Paraguay represents an important market within the Southern Cone region, where the UK seeks to increase commercial engagement as part of its broader international trade strategy.
The United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy programme is a network of parliamentarians integral to supporting the government’s growth mission by providing additional international trade and investment support to ministers.
There are 32 Trade Envoys covering 79 markets across 6 continents who engage on substantial trade opportunities identified by government. They will play a crucial role in supporting the Department for Business and Trade’s growth priorities, in particular through helping deliver the industrial and trade strategies and attracting foreign direct investment to every region in the UK. They complement the work of our Ambassadors, High Commissioners and His Majesty’s Trade Commissioners in their respective markets.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uks-trade-envoy-visits-paraguay
