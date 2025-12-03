UK-SA Partnership Boosts Health, Inclusion, and Space Science

UK-SA unveil bold science moves in AI policy training, space toolkit & innovation fund to drive health, inclusion, and climate-smart growth.

The British High Commission and South Africa’s Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) have announced three major initiatives at this year’s Science Forum, held at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in Pretoria. These include the launch of the UK–South Africa Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy Training Programme, the introduction of the Space Ecosystem Development Toolkit (SEDT), and the renewal of the partnership between DSTI and the Global Innovation Fund (GIF).

These initiatives follow the UK-SA Science and Technology Joint Committee Meeting held in London in October, which reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to deepening collaboration in priority science and technology sectors, such as health innovation, space science and AI.

Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa, said:

The UK Government is proud to be supporting these collaborations, testament to the strong and growing relationship between the UK and South Africa. By joining forces, we are investing in skills, networks, and innovations to strengthen science and technology for our shared advantage. Through the Global AI Policy Training Programme, the Space Ecosystem Development Toolkit, and the renewed DSTI-GIF collaboration, we are working together to address shared challenges and create lasting positive impact.

The Global AI Policy Training Programme is designed to strengthen the capacity of UK and South African policymakers, science diplomats and public sector leaders to navigate the fast-changing landscape of artificial intelligence governance. The programme brings together 30 officials, 15 from each country. It draws on world class expertise from leading institutions, including the Global Centre on AI Governance, the University of Cape Town, the University of Cambridge, and established policy networks in both nations.

It further builds on the UK’s AI for Development programme, which leverages AI to address development challenges in low and middle-income countries, supports locally led AI innovations, and promotes Southern Africa’s leadership in global AI governance.

Building on this momentum, the South African Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS), in partnership with the Kenya and Rwanda space agencies and supported by the UK’s Research and Innovation Systems for Africa (RISA) Fund, launched the Space Ecosystem Development Toolkit (SEDT) on Monday 24 November to address critical gaps in emerging space ecosystems on the continent - including human capital, finance, infrastructure, policy, and inclusion.

Lindokuhle Simelane, RIIS Toolkit Team Lead said:

Designed for national space agencies and ecosystem players, the Toolkit enables evidence-based planning, alignment with national priorities, and inclusive participation, ensuring space-based solutions drive economic growth and societal development.

In a decisive move to further strengthen the National System of Innovation, the DSTI and GIF have renewed their partnership and commitment to harnessing science, technology, and innovation for South Africa’s socio-economic development. At the heart of this collaboration is accelerating the impact of scientific innovations in society through GIF’s expertise in identifying and scaling solutions that improve the lives of people in underserved communities.

The renewed partnership will combine the expertise and resources of both organisations to support high-impact, scalable innovations addressing Africa’s most pressing development challenges. These include improving livelihoods and health outcomes, promoting economic inclusion, and building resilience to climate change.

Joseph Ssentongo, CEO, Global Innovation Fund, said:

We are excited to deepen our partnership with the DSTI, building on our shared commitment to supporting innovations that make a real difference for communities across Africa. By combining GIF’s experience with DSTI’s expertise and networks, we can help more innovations reach the people who need them most, while advancing economic inclusivity and climate resilience across the continent.

According to the DSTI, this partnership is a significant step towards achieving the Decadal Plan’s objectives of addressing poverty, inequality, and unemployment while fostering resilience and sustainability across Africa.

DSTI Deputy Director General for Socio-economic Innovation Partnership, Dr Mmboneni Muofhe, added: