UK-Singapore data and tech agreements to boost trade and security
Memorandum of Understanding agreements signed during UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s first international visit since his appointment last year.
- UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo sign two Memoranda of Understanding during Deputy Prime Minister Dowden’s visit to Singapore
- agreements will further UK and Singapore’s world-leading positions on cyber security, connectivity and AI
The United Kingdom and Singapore committed to lead new advances on government use of data and new technologies, with two new agreements to deepen research and regulatory cooperation.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreements were signed during UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s first international visit since his appointment last year, during his meeting with Singapore’s Minister Josephine Teo. They were agreed between the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office.
UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said:
Emerging technologies like AI present challenges and opportunities for all countries. But by cooperating on research, regulation and our experience of how we use them in government - we can deliver better and more efficient public services.
The UK and Singapore are global leaders in technology, and these new agreements will help cement that position and further boost our already growing mutual trade and investment.
Singapore Minister for Communications and Information, Josephine Teo said:
The two new Memoranda of Understanding signed yesterday between Singapore and United Kingdom build on our recent agreements in digital trade facilitation, digital identities and cybersecurity.
The speed, enthusiasm and rigour of our collaboration is testament to the strategic alignment between our countries on many issues related to the digital economy and emerging technologies including AI, future communications and data flows.
Through these new, pathfinding MoUs, we will also develop concrete bilateral initiatives that can bring tangible benefits for our businesses and people.
UK Technology Secretary Chloe Smith said:
Agreements like yesterday’s are an essential part of how we are driving forward the Prime Minister’s ambition for the UK to be a world leader in technology, especially in rapidly evolving ones like AI.
Like us, Singapore is one of the world’s most advanced tech economies. In working together closely on new technologies and the use of data, our two countries are set to benefit hugely and will further cement our positions as global leaders in tech.
Both agreements build on the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement signed in February 2022, and the 2020 UK-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. By strengthening co-operation on new tech and use of data, the agreements will help further boost the £11.4 billion a year of services trade between the countries.
The Memorandum of Understanding on Emerging Technologies commits to:
sharing both countries’ experiences of building new telecommunications infrastructure, like 5G networks, to improve future connectivity as digital communications technology accelerates
promoting more business partnerships on Artificial Intelligence (AI)
identifying ‘trustworthy’ use of AI which can be replicated
aligning technical standards for use of AI
new research between the UK National Health Service and Singapore’s National AI Office to understand how AI can improve health services and support for patients
The Memorandum of Understanding on Data cooperation commits to:
increase digital trade between the countries and learn from each other on how use of data is improving public services and government efficiency
establish a new Strategic Intergovernmental Dialogue to discuss domestic data regulation, protection and international transfer of data
sharing research and experimentation on how using data can deliver better public services and economic growth
working to a new set of standards on publishing anonymised government datasets to improve global cooperation
sharing best practice on data management in government and between government and business
Together the agreements will further cement the UK and Singapore’s positions as global leaders in using data and emerging technologies.
