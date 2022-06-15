techUK
|Printable version
UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement comes into force
This means that businesses across the whole of the UK can start taking advantage of the trade agreement, which was signed by the International Trade Secretary in Singapore in February and is the most innovative trade deal agreed anywhere in the world.
This agreement provides a strong platform for meaningful bilateral cooperation on tech and digital, allowing us to build common approaches to emerging issues and create new opportunities for innovative tech businesses.
On cooperation, the agreement creates new tech partnerships between the UK and Singapore, including areas of fintech, lawtech and data innovation. It also pledges to work towards interoperability of AI governance frameworks and digital identity and support the development of standards related to digital trade in international fora. The deal also provides a mechanism for the UK and Singapore to use cross-stakeholder engagement to inform the implementation and further modernisation of the agreement.
The DEA comprises five bilateral agreements between the UK and Singapore including cooperation on Fintech, Digital Customs, Cybersecurity, Digital Identities, Electronic Trade Documents and Electronic Invoicing. You can read more about what the DEA means for UK tech businesses here.
The agreement is also good news for paperless trading as it will facilitate seamless end-to-end digital trade through common and interoperable digital systems for e-payments, e-invoicing, e-signatures and other key electronic documents such as bills of lading. With the UK the government intending to introduce the Electronic Trade Documents Bill, the UK-Singapore DEA can be leveraged to enable faster and cheaper transactions, and brings time and cost savings for businesses.
Julian David, CEO, techUK said:
“The UK’s first ever Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore sets a global benchmark for high-standard digital trade rules and strengthens the UK’s leadership in digital trade policy.
“Through its cooperation framework, the agreement provides a strong platform for meaningful bilateral digital regulatory cooperation and creates new opportunities for innovative tech businesses in areas of fintech, data, cybersecurity and digital identities. techUK is looking forward to working with the government, our members and SGTech to bring this agreement to life.”
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/digital-economy-agreement.html
Latest News from
techUK
Ministry of Defence publishes new Science & Technology portfolio15/06/2022 15:15:00
The MOD has published its Science & Technology portfolio to support new projects across Defence.
The UK’s 2022 Digital Strategy, what does it mean for UK data policy?14/06/2022 12:25:00
The Government’s new strategy identifies data as a key digital foundation upon which a vibrant, resilient, and growing digital economy can be built.
New data strategy for health and social care to be published13/06/2022 11:25:00
The strategy will be launched at London Tech Week today.
Digital Identity Whitepaper: Unlocking UK Digital Identity in 202209/06/2022 12:15:00
In techUK’s 2020 White Paper on Digital ID, ‘Digital Identities: the missing link in a UK digital economy' we called for action to develop “a market for digital identities, which spans public and private sector in an interoperable way”.
The Alan Turing Institute launches the Centre for Emerging Technology and Security (CETaS)09/06/2022 09:20:00
The CETaS will inform UK security policy through evidence-based, interdisciplinary research on emerging technology issues.
techUK, UKIBC and NASSCOM publish a joint position paper on the importance of data transfers for UK-India digital trade01/06/2022 13:15:00
techUK, UK India Business Council and NASSCOM have released a Joint Position Paper on Enabling Data Transfers for India-UK Digital Trade aimed at promoting data protection in both countries while enabling free flow of data in the UK-India corridor.
Cyber Resilience Strategy for Defence30/05/2022 15:20:00
The Cyber Resilience Strategy for Defence outlines the Ministry of Defence’s vision to build a stronger, cyber-resilient Defence.
MOD DE&S: Marine Systems Transformation Programme (MaST)27/05/2022 16:20:00
DE&S Ships Support will be publishing Pre Qualification Questionnaires for 3 new Multi-Supplier Frameworks (1.Spares & Consumables, 2.Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul, and 3.Technical Services) in support of the Marine Systems Transformation Programme (MaST)
Digital currencies, unlocking innovation in payments27/05/2022 09:05:00
Digital currencies are emerging across the globe, with industry-led initiatives and new projects being explored by governments. Internationally, regulators and policymakers are exploring the use cases for digital currencies, as well as the best regulatory frameworks.