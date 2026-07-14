UK-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement to deliver new opportunities for UK food and drink exporters

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:

Switzerland is already a £195 million market for British food and drink, and this deal will open the door to even more.

For the first time ever, UK lamb will enter Switzerland tariff-free. Beef, dairy and English sparkling wine will all benefit from lower tariffs too. This government has delivered a deal that gives British farmers and producers a real competitive edge without compromising our high standards or interests of our farmers.