techUK
|Printable version
UK-Switzerland FTA negotiations represent an opportunity for digital trade and services
The Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the UK and Switzerland represent significant opportunities for services companies in both countries. With Switzerland being the UK's 10th largest trade partner, the new deal aims to strengthen the trading relationship between the two services superpowers.
Currently, the existing bilateral FTA, which is based on an existing EU-Switzerland deal from over 50 years ago, does not cover services, investment, digital, or data. As the majority of the UK's services exports to Switzerland are delivered electronically, there is an interest in rectifying this in the upcoming negotiations. In these negotiations, the UK government will focus on removing market access barriers, improving regulatory cooperation, and creating a level playing field for UK firms in Switzerland.
The agreement also holds significance for the financial sector, as both the UK and Switzerland are major financial centres in Europe. Strengthening the services trade relationship between the two countries will tackle key issues such as mobility, data flows, and digital trade.
Additionally, the FTA aims to boost investment between the UK and Switzerland. Switzerland is a key investment partner for the UK, and the agreement seeks to facilitate more Swiss investment in UK communities while providing preferential terms for UK investors in Switzerland.
Overall, the UK-Switzerland FTA is expected to bolster the reputation of the UK as a services superpower, enhance trade opportunities, and encourage collaboration in emerging technologies, data innovation, and digital trade.
If members have any questions, please reach out to the techUK International Trade team via daniel.clarke@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-switzerland-fta-negotiations-represent-an-opportunity-for-digital-trade-and-services.html
Latest News from
techUK
UK and Japan sign Science, Technology, and Security Accord22/05/2023 11:25:00
On May 17th, The UK and Japan announced a significant bilateral partnership called the "Hiroshima Accord" focusing on economic, security, and technological collaboration.
Ministry of Defence reopens Uncrewed Air Systems Heavy Lift Capability (UASHLC) framework19/05/2023 09:20:00
The MOD's UAS Heavy Lift Challenge has reopened, with the £95m framework now open to new suppliers.
First of a kind FinTech accreditation16/05/2023 14:05:00
Employers with an interest in FinTech are invited to participate in a new collaborative effort to increase the flow of talent through industry-valued Masters degree programmes.
How the UK can become a science and tech superpower16/05/2023 11:25:00
The rhetoric is set, but the ambition – what does it actually mean to be a science and technology superpower – will require addressing several multi-layered and long-standing challenges facing the UK’s society and economy.
Open and Secure: Charting a path for UK tech in a world of resurgent strategic competition15/05/2023 11:25:00
techUK's report, ‘Open and Secure: Charting a path for UK tech in a world of resurgent competition’, highlights how the challenges of a radically different geopolitical world, has exposed the vulnerabilities of the technology sector, including disruptions to supply chains and the manufacturing of semiconductors.
Government and industry launch Net Zero Council10/05/2023 09:25:00
techUK is excited that a new 'Net Zero Council' has been launched to accelerate collaboration between government, industries and financial institutions on the net zero transition.
Guest blog: What are the barriers for SMEs when bidding for government contracts?09/05/2023 13:05:00
Guest blog from Andrew Hawkins, Public Sector Lead at Zaizi, on our recent annual GovTech SME Survey.
The Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum 2023-2024 workplan sees another busy year ahead for the sector09/05/2023 11:05:00
Against a year that will see significant legislative and regulatory change for the UK tech sector, the Digital Regulatory Cooperation Forum (DRCF)’s 2023-24 workplan sets out how it will support businesses to navigate an increasingly complex environment under a newly appointed CEO, Kate Jones.