UK-Ukraine joint leaders statement: 1 February 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's joint statement (01 February 2022).

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson met President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on February 1, 2022 to discuss ongoing Russian hostile activity, including military build-up.

The Prime Minister emphasised the United Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, which threatens regional peace and security and undermines the global order. The two leaders emphasised that it is the right of every Ukrainian to determine their own future.

The leaders warned that any further Russian incursion in Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and have a stark humanitarian cost.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom agreed to work together to strengthen Ukraine’s security and ability to defend itself. The leaders also expressed their commitment to strengthen Ukraine’s energy security and support its efforts towards the green transition. The Prime Minister announced £88 million of new funding to aid efforts to build Ukraine’s resilience and reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies.

The leaders reaffirmed their desire to deepen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the UK in all areas of mutual interest, and to continue their engagement, particularly in the framework of the Ukraine-UK Strategic Dialogue.