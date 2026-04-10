techUK
|Printable version
UK–US pharmaceutical partnership: step change for health regulation, innovation and investment
Historic UK–US Pharmaceutical Partnership Signals Step Change for Health Regulation, Innovation and Investment
The UK Government’s newly finalised UK–US pharmaceutical partnership marks a significant moment for NHS patients, the life sciences sector, and the wider health and care innovation ecosystem. Agreed in full this week, the partnership delivers long sought reforms to medicines access and pricing, secures preferential trade terms for pharmaceuticals and medical technologies, and deepens regulatory cooperation with the United States.
For techUK members across pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, health data and digital innovation, the announcement represents both material short term wins and long term structural reform. It also reflects many of the priorities that techUK and industry has consistently raised around access, predictability, and internationally connected regulation.
Faster and fairer access to innovative medicines for NHS Patients
At the heart of the partnership is a major shift in how new medicines reach NHS patients.
On 31 March 2026, changes formally came into force regarding the way the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) evaluates the cost effectiveness of medicines (from £20-30,000 QALY threshold to £25-35,000 QALY threshold). Crucially, this update modernises a cost effectiveness threshold that had not been revised for over two decades, despite huge changes in medical innovation, economic conditions, and health system pressures.
Trade, tariffs and a stronger investment signal
The partnership also delivers a major trade breakthrough. The UK has become the first country in the world to secure a commitment to 0% tariffs on pharmaceutical exports to the United States, for at least the next three years. UK pharmaceutical exports to the US – currently worth around £5 billion a year – will now enter tariff free, offering certainty for manufacturers and exporters at a time of global trade uncertainty.
In parallel, the UK has secured preferential terms for medical technology exports, with no new additional tariffs for at least three years. For a medtech sector employing more than 195,000 people across the UK, this provides crucial stability and confidence to invest in advanced manufacturing, supply chains and high skill jobs.
Together, these measures support a sector that added £28.5 billion to the UK economy in 2025, exported almost £21 billion in pharmaceutical products worldwide, and underpins the UK’s international competitiveness in health innovation.
Regulatory cooperation: MHRA and FDA deepen alignment
Alongside changes to pricing and trade, the partnership significantly advances regulatory cooperation.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have committed to strengthening collaboration on medical device regulation, with the shared aim of supporting faster access to safe, high quality and innovative technologies for patients on both sides of the Atlantic.
This includes exploring routes toward mutual recognition mechanisms, reducing duplication in regulatory processes, and streamlining approvals – while maintaining strict, independent safety standards in both jurisdictions.
Greater alignment between two globally respected regulators has the potential to:
- Reduce regulatory burden for innovators,
- Improve predictability for manufacturers scaling internationally, and
- Accelerate patient access to cutting edge medical technologies.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-us-pharmaceutical-partnership-step-change-for-health-regulation-innovation-and-investment.html
Latest News from
techUK
Government responds to the Call for Views on Enterprise Connected Device Security10/04/2026 12:20:00
Understand how government plans to strengthen security for enterprise connected devices and what this means for product development, compliance and market access. Gain early insight into emerging requirements and position your organisation to shape and respond to the UK’s evolving device security landscape.
techUK at RSAC 202608/04/2026 11:05:00
In March, I had the opportunity to attend the RSA Conference in San Francisco for the first time.
JCS employment support: DWP request for information08/04/2026 09:20:00
The Get Britain Working White Paper, which was co-authored by the secretaries of state for DWP, DHSC, DfE, and HMT, sets out plans to set the country on a path to bring down economic inactivity and improve employment outcomes.
Government Smart Data Strategy Published02/04/2026 17:20:00
Last week, DBT published their Smart Data Strategy, ‘Smart Data 2035’, outlining their long-term vision to embed Smart Data schemes across the UK economy.
Reflections from CSW70: Strengthening access to justice for women and girls02/04/2026 15:05:00
This year’s Commission focused on ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls, including addressing discriminatory laws, unequal legal systems and the structural barriers that continue to limit women’s rights.
Government Commercial Agency RM6377 Network Services 4 - Specification Engagement02/04/2026 14:05:00
The Government Commercial Agency (formerly CCS) are excited to share an opportunity for Suppliers and Contracting Authorities to provide feedback on their upcoming procurement, "Network Services 4". This agreement will be a replacement to the existing "Network Services 3" agreement due to expire in July 2027.
Sustainability dashboard: Shine a light on your digital carbon footprint31/03/2026 16:25:00
Guest blog by Eoghan Kelly, Senior Sustainability Specialist at Fastly, 30 March 2026.
Join techUK’s Women in Tech Group31/03/2026 15:05:00
The UK tech sector continues to face a structural challenge: how to attract, retain and progress more women across the workforce. For most businesses, this is no longer just a diversity issue, it’s a competitiveness and growth issue.