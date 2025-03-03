Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement at the Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner's Report on Myanmar
UK Statement at the 58 Human Rights Council during the Interactive Dialogue on on the High Commissioner's Report on Myanmar. Delivered by UK Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders.
Thank you High Commissioner for your update.
We are now in the fourth year since the coup and the crisis in Myanmar is only deepening. The military continues to intensify its violent and repressive onslaught. Schools and hospitals have been targeted. Indiscriminate airstrikes on civilians have increased. There is no justification for such abhorrent attacks on innocent civilians.
The UK is alarmed by the escalating violence, human rights violations and gender-based violence. All actors, especially the Myanmar Military, must prioritise the protection of civilians. We call on the Military to stop the violence – especially the airstrikes – and release all those arbitrarily detained.
The humanitarian situation is critical, with almost 20 million people in need of assistance. We call on all actors, especially the military, to allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access. The UK is providing more than £66 million in assistance this year.
Accountability is vital. We must break the cycle of impunity. This is why the UK supports the work of the International Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar. And this is why we announced our nineteenth round of sanctions in November last year targeting the military regime’s access to arms, aviation fuel and dual-use equipment.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/un-human-rights-council-58-uk-statement-at-the-interactive-dialogue-on-the-high-commissioners-report-on-myanmar
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Conclusion of UK presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance: Lord Pickles’ speech03/03/2025 15:15:15
International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Chair Lord Pickles spoke about the UK’s achievements over the past year and handed over the presidency to Israel.
UK’s global science and tech ambitions refreshed under new banner03/03/2025 10:27:00
Worldwide team championing UK science and tech partnership as a force for good, to be re-launched as the Science and Technology Network.
UK chief finance minister builds on commitment to support mutual growth in South Africa at G2028/02/2025 14:10:00
The Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP shared the UK's growth mission with key stakeholders and her G20 counterparts in South Africa this week.
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement on Occupied Palestinian Territories27/02/2025 14:10:00
UK Statement at the 58 Human Rights Council during the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Delivered by Eleanor Sanders, Human Rights Ambassador.
British Ambassador presents credentials to Paraguayan Government27/02/2025 09:05:00
HMA Danielle Dunne presented her credentials to President Santiago Peña as the new British Ambassador to Paraguay.
UK Statement on response to the situation in Eastern DRC26/02/2025 09:25:00
The UK has issued a statement in response to the situation in Eastern DRC.
UK announces largest sanctions package against Russia since 202225/02/2025 16:25:00
Three years on from President Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK yesterday imposed over 100 new sanctions directly targeting those who continue to aid the invasion.
A peace that rewards aggression is not real peace: UK Statement in the UN General Assembly25/02/2025 14:10:00
Explanation of vote by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, in the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine (24 February 2025).