Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the General Debate Under Agenda Item 4
UK Statement for the General Debate Under Agenda Item 4. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.
Thank you, Mr Vice President,
Just yesterday, we heard in this hall the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine conclude, for the first time, that enforced disappearances committed by Russia amount to a crime against humanity. And that Russian authorities arbitrarily detain civilians, torture and execute prisoners of war and civilians, steal and indoctrinate Ukrainian children. There must be accountability and a just and lasting peace that ensures Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.
China continues to persecute and arbitrarily detain Uyghurs, Tibetans, activists, lawyers and journalists like Sophia Huang. In Hong Kong, the sentencing of 45 activists and former politicians under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law, and the ongoing prosecution of Jimmy Lai, underline how rights continue to be eroded. Once again, we call for their release.
In Iran, women, girls and minorities face sustained repression. Freedom of expression is curtailed, journalists silenced. Executions have reached appalling levels.
Finally, we urge all parties to return to the Gaza ceasefire talks. All hostages must be released. Aid must restart. The recent civilian casualties are appalling. Our thoughts are also with the victims and families of those killed and injured in the UN compound yesterday. The Israeli and Palestinian people deserve a peaceful and secure future based on a two-state solution.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/un-human-rights-council-58-uk-statement-for-the-general-debate-under-agenda-item-4
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK pledges up to £160 million to support Syria’s recovery and stability in post-Assad era18/03/2025 14:10:00
The UK government has pledged up to £160 million in aid to help stabilise Syria following the fall of the Assad regime.
G7 Foreign Ministers’ Declaration on Maritime Security and Prosperity17/03/2025 16:10:00
G7 Foreign Ministers’ Declaration on Maritime Security and Prosperity at Charlevoix, Canada.
ILO Governing Body: UK Statement on the occupied Arab territories17/03/2025 14:10:00
POL/5: UK Statement for the Enhanced programme of development cooperation for the occupied Arab territories. Delivered at the 353th ILO Governing Body in Geneva.
No-one should be targeted because of their faith: UK statement at the UN General Assembly17/03/2025 13:20:00
Statement by Archie Young, UK Ambassador to the UN General Assembly, at the UN General Assembly meeting to commemorate International Day to Combat Islamophobia (14 March 2025).
Ministerial Roundtable on Water Security, 13 March 2025: outcome statement17/03/2025 11:15:00
A statement of priority actions for improving global water security, agreed between the UK government and the attending countries and multilateral organisations.
Joint statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Charlevoix14/03/2025 16:25:00
A joint statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Charlevoix
Report by the Director of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR): UK response, March 2025.14/03/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Neil Holland reaffirms UK support for the OSCE human dimension and calls on Russia and Belarus to cease human rights violations.
G7 united against conflict at Quebec Summit14/03/2025 12:25:00
The Foreign Secretary is in Charlevoix, Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministerial Meeting.
UK and Nordic-Baltic Eight Ministerial Roundtable: Joint Statement12/03/2025 11:15:00
On Tuesday 11 March, UK Minister for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, chaired a roundtable with Nordic and Baltic counterparts to discuss support for Ukraine, security in Northern Europe, and tackling hybrid threats.