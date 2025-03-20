UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the General Debate Under Agenda Item 4

UK Statement for the General Debate Under Agenda Item 4. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.

Thank you, Mr Vice President,

Just yesterday, we heard in this hall the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine conclude, for the first time, that enforced disappearances committed by Russia amount to a crime against humanity. And that Russian authorities arbitrarily detain civilians, torture and execute prisoners of war and civilians, steal and indoctrinate Ukrainian children. There must be accountability and a just and lasting peace that ensures Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

China continues to persecute and arbitrarily detain Uyghurs, Tibetans, activists, lawyers and journalists like Sophia Huang. In Hong Kong, the sentencing of 45 activists and former politicians under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law, and the ongoing prosecution of Jimmy Lai, underline how rights continue to be eroded. Once again, we call for their release.

In Iran, women, girls and minorities face sustained repression. Freedom of expression is curtailed, journalists silenced. Executions have reached appalling levels.

Finally, we urge all parties to return to the Gaza ceasefire talks. All hostages must be released. Aid must restart. The recent civilian casualties are appalling. Our thoughts are also with the victims and families of those killed and injured in the UN compound yesterday. The Israeli and Palestinian people deserve a peaceful and secure future based on a two-state solution.